SULPHUR – The Northside Christian Lady Warriors scored all the runs they would need in the first inning of the Division V state championship game Saturday afternoon.
The No. 1-seeded Lady Warriors were facing the No. 2-seeded Claiborne Christian Lady Crusaders, and the Lady Warriors were able to jump out early with an 11-run offensive explosion in the first inning and secure a 13-1 state championship victory in five innings.
The Lady Warriors were able to take advantage of multiple errors by the Lady Crusaders in the first on top of the fact that their bats were clicking.
“We strive to get here every year,” Lady Warriors coach Ryan Hanagriff said. “These girls work really hard to get here, and we made it happen. We got here and got the job done."
"When you get three, four, five runs on the board, they just kept pushing through and just making things happen for us. They all know to stay in the game mentally, and they did that. Emotionally and mentally staying in the game, that’s half the battle.”
The Lady Warriors’ lineup was all over Lady Crusaders starting pitcher Anna Cate Miller early on with five hits and three walks in the first inning.
“We had to remember that we needed to stay calm and not to get ahead of ourselves and not get too pumped,” Lady Warriors shortstop Kelsey Gaspard said. “Just stay in our element and play like we know how to play. We had a mindset that we were going to come out here and we were going to jump on them whenever we stepped on this field, and that’s what we did.”
The scoring barrage was capped off with an inside the park home run by Makenzie Droddy that brought three runs home to give the Lady Warriors a 10-run lead.
“That (inside the park home run) was fortunate for us,” Hanagriff said. “She (Droddy) is a great base runner, she hit the ball hard and it got past the centerfielder, and she’s a very aggressive smart base runner. It was fortunate for us that she was able to get all the way in.”
Lady Warriors’ pitcher Morgan Louviere was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player after settling in and pitching all five innings after giving up an early run in the first.
“We’re very proud of Morgan (Louviere),” Hanagriff said. “She works very hard, she’s a perfection on what she does. She’s going to the next level and do it, and I know she’s going to do well. She really does a good job, and she deserves what she got.”
The Lady Warriors graduate a strong senior class led by Gaspard, Droddy and Louviere, and they were able to secure their goal of a state championship like they did in 2018 as freshmen.
“We got great leadership on this team with those seniors,” Hanagriff said. “They always put a spark into this team and get things going for us. They’re great ballplayers, we’re just so proud of all of them.
"We were on a roll last year when they shut us down, and our goal last year was just like it was this year, to get to this game and do our very best. Unfortunately we couldn’t do that, but these girls picked it right up and brought it home.”