When you're a small high school, your athletes often have to be versatile, able to tackle more than one task at a time.
Episcopal School of Acadiana has more than its share of such standouts, and Irene Kaiser is among the best.
Kaiser won the long jump and triple jump and added runner-up efforts in the 100-meter dash and 100 hurdles helping ESA finish as the Class B girls runner-up Thursday, the opening day of the LHSAA state track meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Stadium.
Her jump of 17 feet, 6 inches on the fourth attempt clinched the long jump for the second straight year, and her 36-9 triple jump was nearly 3 feet beyond the second-place finisher. That, too, was a repeat victory.
"I'm confident, but you never known what the other athletes are going to do," Kaiser said. "Last year, three of us ended up a quarter inch apart. Sometimes the long jump is my favorite, others it's the triple. It just depends on how it's going at the time."
Kaiser was unable to repeat in the 100 hurdles, placing second, and was also nipped in the 100 dash, but she totaled 36 points for the Falcons.
Led by Kaiser and Ayden Brown, ESA scored 65 points on the day, trailing only Christ Episcopal's 68.
Brown won the 800 in 2 minutes, 19.88 seconds, was second in the 400, fourth in the 200 and ran on ESA's third-place 4x400 relay.
ESA's boys were in a battle of their own, eventually placing second with 70 points to 97 by Simsboro.
Leading the way was junior sprinter Ian Allam, who won the 400 in 50.96, was third in the 200 and anchored a winning 4x400 relay to a concluding 3:38.39 time.
"I got my 49 (seconds)," Allam said after the 400, "but then I guess I was looking at the clock too much and it ended over 50. It's OK though. I'm running with my best friend (sophomore runner-up Gunnar Caswell), and we'll be back next year.
"I still have time."
Thursday's meet was the final one for ESA's Richard Magann, who was third in the shot put at 49-6 and was a repeat winner in the discus with a throw of 144-3.
"My technique is so much better than last year," said Magann, who had a season best of 150 feet.
Teammate Elo Ebli was second in the shot put at 49-11.
Also on Thursday, J.S Clarke's Bryson Tyler won the 200 in 22.88 and led wins in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays while Midland's Corey Quebedeaux was second in the discus and Peyton Sievers was third in the girls' 3,200 and fourth in the 800.