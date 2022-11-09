There are so many interesting discussions to have heading into the new LHSAA football postseason format getting unveiled this week across the state.
As announced following the start of the season, this year’s playoffs will include eight state champions – four evenly distributed nonselect brackets and four select brackets.
Once the actual games begin, it’ll just be football as usual.
Before and after, there will be many interesting debates on the merits of the new system and the likelihood it’ll last past this season.
Some critics remain a little skeptical how having schools with 500 students playing schools with 900 students. Of course, that scenario existed in the previous format on the select side. Now that traditional public schools are now experiencing the inequity, perhaps a solution can be discovered.
It’s also a head-scratcher how a Class 3A team can get extra power points for “playing up” against a 4A school in the regular season and then actually play that same team in the playoffs.
Others have a philosophical issue with having to schedule blindly and then later finding out the playoff format after the season actually began.
Perhaps the annual convention in January there’s a way to keep the general theme of the new format but find a way to tweak away the shortcomings.
Then there are those who still struggle when viewing at the brackets and incredibly seeing a program like Zachary on the nonselect side and the Northside Vikings in a select bracket. Perhaps it’s totally legitimate, but somehow it illustrates we’re still missing the boat on the noble goal of fair play with this split concept.
Fortunately, there are also plenty of positive things to say about this new system once we get to the actual football field.
From a competitive standpoint, have you checked out the Division I Select bracket? Wow, just old-fashioned slobberknockers on just about every matchup from the regional round through the finals no matter how you slice it.
For the Acadiana area, all the talk is about the potential regional matchup between No. 9 Acadiana and No. 8 Carencro. The two teams played in Week 9 with the Wreckin’ Rams escaping 21-20 on a failed two-point conversion at the buzzer.
With a Week 10 open date and now a bye, the Golden Bears will have to live with that reality for three weeks before hitting the field again.
The Division II Select bracket worked out better for our area with No. 1 St. Thomas More, No. 2 Teurlings and No. 6 Lafayette Christian avoiding each other until the quarterfinals. Potentially, .
(And yes, for you old Sesame Street fans, Northside’s in that bracket as well.)
For the Acadiana area, the most interesting matchup is the Division II Nonselect bracket.
For starters, there are 12 – count them 12 – area teams in the 28-team bracket, including seven on the bottom half. That includes intriguing opening-round matchups of Erath vs. Eunice and Rayne vs. Church Point.
In the regional round, it could be No. 11 St. Martinville at No. 3 Opelousas. On the top, No. 12 Iota and No. 13 Cecilia are two of the top four seeds in the quarterfinal bracket.
But again, the issue is 3A schools like Church Point will have to defeat 4A powers like No. 2 West Feliciana or No. 10 Franklin Parish to advance deep in the playoffs.
Another fun aspect of the postseason is trying to identify the dark horses. In the Division I Nonselect bracket, for example, overlooking returning Class 4A state champion Westgate, seeded No. 10. The Tigers struggled early on and got beat by really good clubs in STM, Teurlings and LCA, but started to figure it out in the loss to the Cougars.
Another one is No. 15 Opelousas Catholic in the Division IV Select bracket. Yes, the Vikings have only won four playoff games over the last decade and haven’t won more than one game in a postseason since making the finals in 2005.
But the Vikings (7-3) played a rugged schedule early on and have been on fire down the stretch.
No. 1 Vermilion Catholic seems to be on a different level, but OC might have discovered something this time around.