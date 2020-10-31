Lafayette Christian five-star recruit Sage Ryan had his family close by when announcing his commitment Saturday afternoon.
There was buzz surrounding Ryan all week after he narrowed down his recruiting process to LSU and Alabama.
With his mom and uncle Trev Faulk by his side, he chose to stay close to home and committed to the Tigers.
Ryan's decision came down to the wire. He felt like it was a 50-50 contest between both schools, but family ties to LSU ended up being the deciding factor.
"It's family over everything," Ryan said. "My family bleeds purple and gold, so I couldn't go wrong. I knew they were going to be excited with either decision, but just to be able to say that I'm going to LSU and that my family bleeds and loves LSU means the world to me."
Faulk, an LSU alum, currently coaches Ryan at Lafayette Christian and was excited to be able share the moment with him.
"It was extremely special," Faulk said. "I'm extremely happy for him (Ryan). It was just a blessing for him to be in this position. He was in a win-win-win situation with three of the top programs in the country that wanted and that recruited him and offered him an opportunity to pursue his dreams. Me being an LSU alum and being here form Louisiana and knowing what that Tiger family is like, it's a special, special deal."
While Ryan had been going back and forth between the two schools and was seriously considering Alabama, he felt that LSU was home.
"I just felt something in my spirit," Ryan said. "I had plans for what I was doing way back, but then Bama came into the picture, and I kind of fell in love with them. I had to catch myself a little, where's family, where I'm going to come back after college. It's a family environment, they're going to take care of me. I couldn't lose with either decision, but I chose home."
While Faulk was hoping Ryan would choose LSU, he knew it was his decision at the end of the day.
"We had talked about it," Faulk said. "I had a good feeling that it was going to be LSU, but I wasn't 100 percent sure until the announcement just came. Extremely happy. Sage was going to be a really good football player regardless of where he went, so I'm happy for his mom and the rest of our family.
"The same people that have been supporting him since he started playing at Brown Park when he was just a youngster and still going to have the opportunity to travel with him and follow him for the next four years."
While Ryan projects to primarily play safety at the next level, he plans to be a versatile contributor for the Tigers
"I'm pretty sure I'll be able to be versatile," Ryan said. "My main position is going to be at safety, but I'm probably going to come off the blitz sometimes, play nickel, so they're going to use me in certain ways. That's why I really committed, I can be comfortable there."
LSU has recruited the Lafayette area heavily. The Tigers locked down a commitment from St. Thomas More Class of 2022 quarterback Walker Howard and currently have offers out to 2021 wide receivers Jack Bech and Malik Nabers.
"It's kind of like a brotherhood," Ryan said. "We didn't base our relationship off of just committing to LSU. It was a brotherhood way before that, way before we were getting offers. We're all from this state, so it makes us even closer just knowing that possibly we're going to go to LSU."