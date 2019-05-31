NEW IBERIA - The New Iberia Yellow Jackets recently completed spring training under new football coach Curt Ware, who will be making wholesale changes in an effort to get the program back into the playoffs after a five-year drought.

"We got our nine practice days in," Ware said, "and finished with an intrasquad scrimmage. I see a lot of potential but there's a long way to go. They hadn't been very physical on offense. What they did on offense before is as far removed as possible from what we'll be doing.

"I'm a Wing-T guy so we're starting over with learning a new offense. The offensive line is where we need the most work, because they didn't know how to run block. I do think we're progressing well. We have a good group with good work habits, which is what you want to see."

After studying game film from last year, Ware was pleased with the team's defensive intensity.

"The biggest positive is that defensively they didn't play badly," he said. "They played fast on defense. Last year, NISH played more of a 3-4 with a lot of man coverage. We'll be using the 4-2-5, which is pretty much what I know from my time as a defensive coordinator in Eunice for 11 years.

"We want to make opposing offenses work for what they get. Cam Williams will play some running back and free safety, and he's the first one who comes to mind on defense. He had a great spring."

The Yellow Jackets return approximately half of the starters from last year's 2-8 team.

"The senior class we have is not real big but the junior class is really good," Ware said. "It all depends on how fast they buy in to the system. Nobody runs the Wing-T on the 5A level, so that can make it difficult to defend. The zone-type blocking scheme is completely different and our whole offensive line is going to be new.

"We had good and bad days during the spring. In the scrimmage, I think we got a little nervous and made a lot of mental mistakes. I usually go with a three-day week in the summer, but we'll go four days in order to work on the scheme and timing."

Ware hopes to offset any size disadvantage with team speed.

"We're not big for a 5A school," he said. "Lack of size is an issue but I'll choose speed any day over size, especially in our offense. You don't have to have big linemen to run the Wing-T.

"We should be competitive. Hopefully we'll have some success early, because if you don't have success early that can create doubt in kids' minds."

Other players to watch for the Yellow Jackets include quarterback Taegan Bourque, athlete Mike Akins, linebacker Kylyend Lee, fullback Taylor Williams and wingback Tyce Fusilier.