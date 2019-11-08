BREAUX BRIDGE — With the District 6-4A title on the line, the Breaux Bridge Tigers didn't push the panic button when they fell behind 15-7 early in the third quarter at home Friday.
Coach Chad Pourciau's club roared back to score 21 unanswered points in a 28-15 win that gave the Tigers their first outright district championship since 2002.
"It feels awesome," Pourciau said. "I'm happy for this senior class. They deserve it. They came in as freshmen and went undefeated. Then we had to play them early as sophomores with the varsity.
"I think we were .500 that year. As juniors, they had a shot at it last year against St. Martinville. I'm glad that as seniors, they were able to breakthrough."
With the score tied 7-7, Livonia received the second half kickoff and quickly seized momentum, moving ahead 15-7 on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Avery Walker to Delvontrae Victorian.
Late in the third, however, Breaux Bridge (8-2, 4-0) cut the margin to 15-14 on a 5-yard run by Jacob Landry that was set up by a blocked punt on the previous play.
"We had them backed up on 4th-and-15," Pourciau said. "We felt like we could block one, but we're always scared to go after it because we don't want to rough the punter. Our defensive guys asked the coaches if they wanted them to block it, and the coaches said, 'Hell, yeah.'
"Tyrese Martin, our best defensive player, goes and blocks it. I wish he could have scooped and scored because he deserved it."
On Breaux Bridge's next possession, Gavan Courville tossed a 15-yard touchdown to Dartravien Girod, who added another TD on a 64-yard screen pass in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.
"On the fade, I just had to make sure my feet were in and that I had control of the ball," said Girod, who finished with six catches for 138 yards.
"On the screen, I saw I had the man beat. When he tried to grab me, I knocked his arm down and scored. They blitzed, leaving the screen wide open. My coach made a great call."
Pourciau wasn't surprised by his team's slow start Friday.
"We were real sloppy in the first half," he said. "I didn't expect us to play well in the first half. Our week of practice was one of our worst all year. When we came out sloppy, I kind of expected it.
"After halftime, we needed something to spark us. The energy was flat. I don't know if it was the emotions of senior night or what. The seniors were heavy-hearted from the start. I think those emotions kind of lulled us in the first half, but we finally woke up."
Courville, who completed 15 of his 27 passes for 192 yards, played much better in the second half.
"I didn't ream Gavan out, but I was really frustrated with him at the half," his coach said. "We hadn't allowed a sack all year, and then we ran a sprint out. We always tell them that if we're pressured on a sprint out, just throw the ball away. We ran a sprint out and he took a sack, so I was frustrated with him.
"All week in practice, we were worried about their pressure. Their defensive line gets a lot of pressure. All week in practice, Gavan was rushing things after watching them on film. Once he relaxed and realized he had more time than he thought, he settled down and threw the ball better."
Tailbacks Kavion Martin (19 carries, 128 yards, TD) and Landry (72 total yards, TD) helped wear down Livonia's defense in the second half.
"Livonia plays so many guys both ways," Pourciau said. "I think they dressed 30 guys tonight as a 4A school. In the second half, we decided to run the ball, go tempo and see if we could wear them down. When we did, it opened them up and we were able to get behind them a couple of times."