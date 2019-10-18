Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted. All games start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Radio information listed in parentheses. Asterisks denote district games.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Lafayette Christian 17, Notre Dame 14
Individual stats
RUSHING - LCA: Dalen Gondron 5-33; Logan Gabriel 6-5; Errol Rogers Jr. 9-(-18); ND: C.J. Thibodeaux 11-104; Ben Broussard 15-61, TD; Peyton Smith 5-26; Gabe Menard 13-15; TD; Walton Thibodeaux 1-2; Jack Faulk 1-(-9).
PASSING - LCA: Rogers Jr. 10-20-0, 242 yds, TD; Ryan Roberts 6-12-2, 76 yds. ND: Broussard 3-9-1, 21 yds.
RECEIVING - LCA: Ethan Laing 4-143, TD; Sage Ryan 7-84; Dane Wallace 3-36; Rogers Jr. 1-30; Gabriel 1-25. ND: Jack Faulk 2-17; Joseph Brown 1-4.
RECORDS: LCA 6-1, 2-0; ND 6-1, 1-1
NEXT: LCA at Port Barre; ND at Central Private
Crowley 41, Abbeville 15
Individual stats
RUSHING - CROW: Obadiah Butler 13-69; Chris Moore 3-48, 2 TDs; Marquis Garrett 6-19, TD; Jonkeyvon Marks 2-9; Nathaniel Harmon 1-8; Rodney Goodly 8-5, TD; Austin Fuselier 1-6; Jeremiah Marceaux 1-(-6). ABB: Brennan Shelvin 16-119, TD; Derrian Harrison 7-39; Eric Levine 9-2; Reginald Henderson 1-(-1); Jamal Hoffpauir 4-(-5); Jaidyn O'Brien 3-(-13).
PASSING - CROW: Marquis Garrett 8-14-0, 115 yds, TD. ABB: Brennan Shelvin 4-11-0, 67 yds, TD; Jaidyn O'Brien 2-8-1, 37 yds.
RECEIVING - CROW: Obadiah Butler 4-86, TD; Jonkeyvon Marks 1-13; Chris Moore 2-9; Tyler Carrier 1-7. ABB: Garrick Scott 3-68; Derrian Harrison 2-25, TD; Connor Garrett 1-11.
RECORDS: CROW 5-2, 1-0; ABB 1-6, 0-2
NEXT: CROW hosts Kaplan; ABB hosts Carencro
Friday, Oct. 18
New Iberia at Acadiana* (1420-AM)
RECORDS: ACAD 6-0, 3-0; NISH 1-5, 1-2
NEXT: ACAD at Sam Houston; NISH at Comeaux
Lafayette at Barbe* (97.7-FM)
RECORDS: LAF 4-2, 1-2; BAR 4-2, 2-1
NEXT: LAF at Southside; BAR at Sulphur
Southside at Sam Houston* (107.1-FM)
RECORDS: SSIDE 4-2, 1-2; SH 5-1, 3-0
NEXT: SSIDE hosts Lafayette; SH hosts Acadiana
Teurlings Catholic at St. Thomas More* (103.7-FM; 96.5-FM)
RECORDS: TEUR 4-2, 0-1; STM 4-2, 0-1
NEXT: TEUR hosts Westgate; STM at Northside
Northside at Carencro* (105.9-FM)
RECORDS: NSIDE 1-5, 0-0; CAR 5-1, 1-0
NEXT: NSIDE hosts STM; CAR at Abbeville
Thibodaux at Breaux Bridge (105.1-FM)
RECORDS: THIB 5-1, 2-1; BB 5-1, 1-0
NEXT: THIB hosts Destrehan; BB hosts Beau Chene
Rayne at North Vermilion* (106.3-FM)
RECORDS: RAY 4-2, 1-0; NV 3-3, 0-1
NEXT: RAY hosts LaGrange; NV at Washington-Marion
Ascension Episcopal at Houma Christian* (960-AM)
RECORDS: AES 4-2, 2-1; HC 0-6, 0-3
NEXT: AES hosts Franklin; HC hosts Catholic-New Iberia
Lakeshore at Westgate
RECORDS: LAKE 6-0, 0-0; WEST 5-1, 1-0
NEXT: LAKE hosts Franklinton; WEST at Teurlings Catholic
Sulphur at Comeaux*
RECORDS: SUL 1-5, 0-3; COM 2-4, 1-2
NEXT: SUL hosts Barbe; COM hosts New Iberia
Cecilia at Beau Chene*
RECORDS: CEC 2-4, 0-1; BC 1-5, 0-1
NEXT: CEC hosts Opelousas; BC at Breaux Bridge
Livonia at Opelousas*
RECORDS: LIV 5-1, 1-0; OPEL 1-4, 0-0
NEXT: LIV hosts Cecilia; OPEL at Cecilia
Washington-Marion at Eunice*
RECORDS: WM 1-5, 0-1; EUN 4-2, 0-1
NEXT: WM hosts North Vermilion; EUN at Tioga
Ville Platte at Iota*
RECORDS: VP 2-4, 0-1; IOTA 5-1, 0-1
NEXT: VP hosts Church Point; IOTA at Pine Prairie
St. Martinville at Kaplan*
RECORDS: SMHS 3-3, 1-0; KAP 2-4, 0-1
NEXT: SMHS hosts Erath; KAP at Crowley
Ascension Catholic at Erath
RECORDS: AC 5-0, 1-0; ERA 3-3, 1-0
NEXT: AC hosts East Iberville; ERA at St. Martinville
Port Barre at Lake Arthur*
RECORDS: PB 4-2, 0-0; LA 3-3, 0-1
NEXT: PB hosts Lafayette Christian; LA hosts Welsh
West St. Mary at Catholic-New Iberia*
RECORDS: WSM 2-4, 2-1; CATH 3-3, 3-0
NEXT: WSM hosts Loreauville; CATH at Houma Christian
Delcambre at Loreauville*
RECORDS: DEL 1-5, 0-3; LOR 3-3, 1-2
NEXT: DEL hosts Jeanerette; LOR at West St. Mary
Franklin at Jeanerette*
RECORDS: FRAN 3-3, 3-0; JEAN 3-3, 1-2
NEXT: FRAN at Ascension Episcopal; JEAN at Delcambre
Gueydan at Merryville*
RECORDS: GUEY 2-4, 1-2; MERR 2-4, 1-2
NEXT: GUEY hosts Grand Lake; MERR hosts Basile
Opelousas Catholic at Catholic-Pointe Coupee*
RECORDS: OC 6-0, 1-0; CPC 4-2, 1-0
NEXT: OC hosts North Central; CPC at Westminster Christian
Church Point at Northwest*
RECORDS: CP 3-2, 1-0; NWEST 2-4, 1-0
NEXT: CP at Ville Platte; NWEST hosts Mamou
North Central at St. Edmund*
RECORDS: NC 1-5, 0-1; STE 3-3, 0-1
NEXT: NC at Opelousas Catholic; STE at Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte at Westminster Christian*
RECORDS: SHVP 3-3, 0-1; WCA 5-1, 1-0
NEXT: SHVP hosts St. Edmund; WCA hosts Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic*
RECORDS: HIGH 3-3, 1-0, VC 5-1, 1-0
NEXT: HIGH at Hanson Memorial; VC hosts Centerville