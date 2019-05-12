SULPHUR — Kyle Cormier and the Breaux Bridge High School baseball program waited long enough for this.
So a few extra days of waiting wasn’t problem, as Thursday’s Class 4A semifinal game against second-seeded Lakeshore was rescheduled for Sunday because of inclement weather.
And a few extra batters wasn’t either. Despite trailing 8-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Titans (33-5) wouldn’t go down quietly, plating two runs and bringing the tying run to the on-deck circle.
If anything, the wait made this 8-3 victory on Mother’s Day even sweeter. Breaux Bridge senior pitcher Caleb Seroski put a period on a brilliant effort by inducing a game-ending groundout with the bases loaded, sending the third-seeded Tigers (33-6) to the state final for the first time.
Breaux Bridge will play No. 1 Tioga at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for the state title.
And at long last, in his 19th year as head coach and fifth trip to the state tournament, Cormier’s club will play on the final day of the season. Cormier once suited up for the Tigers, and his son, Keegan, is the team’s junior third baseman.
“Unbelievable feeling,” Cormier said. “I’m so happy for the kids. I’m so happy for the coaches. Our kids do so much. They work so hard. They do so much extra on their own. They’re just a bunch of grinders, man. They’re just a bunch of kids that grind it out. They deserve this.”
To make history, the Tigers rode the right arm of Seroski, who limited Lakeshore to three runs on six hits on 87 pitches. Three of those hits came in the Titans’ two-run seventh inning.
Seroski struck out only two, both of which came in the fifth, but Lakeshore struggled mightily to square him up for much of the contest. He offered the Titans a heavy dose of off-speed pitches, often fooling them with a biting breaking ball they were unable to diagnose.
“We knew coming into this game they were going to be looking for the fastballs,” Seroski said. “So I knew I needed to get my off-speed working, and I did it.”
After Lakeshore pushed a run across with a walk and two singles in the second, Seroski retired 12 of the next 13 he faced. Through four innings, he’d thrown just 40 pitches. But even as the lead swelled, Cormier never thought about pulling Seroski to save him for the final.
“He did such a good job,” Cormier said. “I didn’t want to mess up anything because I respected their offense. They have a really good lineup. He did such a great job mixing things up, kept (them) guessing the whole game. At the end, they guessed right a few times. That’s what happens. It was bound to happen.”
But even before the Titans’ offense showed some life in the bottom of the second, Breaux Bridge had a three-run lead, as Seroski contributed to his own cause.
Layton Berard led off the top of the second with a triple, and, with the bases loaded, Gage Colligan lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to break the scoreless tie. Then Seroski drove a two-run single to right center field.
Breaux Bridge added a run in the fourth when Keegan Cormier, who scored three times, was hit by a pitch and came home on a single by Colligan. In the sixth, the Tigers loaded the bases again and pushed a run home when Christian Gonzalez was hit by a pitch. Cole Mouton’s two-out single two batters later scored Seroski, who singled earlier in the inning.
“Anytime you can put up a three-spot in any inning, it’s huge,” Seroski said. “It puts less pressure on me and the team, mostly.”
An RBI double by Gavin Courville gave the Tigers a seven-run cushion in the top of the seventh. Even when Seroski found himself in trouble in bottom half of the inning, Cormier stuck with him.
“No nervousness because I knew my team had my back even if I made a mistake or whatever,” Seroski said. “Whenever they scored those two runs in the last inning, I wasn’t nervous. I knew the team had my back all the way.”
After Cormier’s past two trips to the state tournament, in 2016 and 2017, Cormier wondered if his program would ever make it back. Talent influxes aren’t necessarily steady, and, not to mention, baseball is a humbling game. Look no further than the Tigers, as the No. 1 seed, playing a total of 27 innings in last year’s quarterfinal series against eventual-champion Benton and losing.
But if the school was going to win a baseball championship in any year, it would be this one. The Breaux Bridge boys basketball team won its first ever state title in March in its first trip to the state tournament since 1972. Similarly, the hardwood Tigers were 0-3 in their three previous semifinal appearances.
“I can only imagine the feeling two days from now if, Lord willing, we get a chance to win it all,” Cormier said.