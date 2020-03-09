CADE — In its first game of the season, Episcopal of Acadiana suffered a 60-point loss at the hands of Jehovah-Jireh.
Now, more than three months later, the No. 4 Falcons hope to turn the tables on the No. 1 Warriors when the two teams meet again in the Division V semifinals Tuesday night at Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge.
"Our guys understand who we're playing," said ESA coach Jason Fatheree following Sunday's practice session. "We know how talented they are. Coach (Dirk) Ricks does a great job."
The Warriors, winners of two straight state titles, have a 26-18 record with wins versus four programs — Summerfield, Episcopal of Baton Rouge, Hamilton Christian and Family Christian — that have reached the semifinals in different classifications.
Point guard John-Paul Ricks paces the Warriors with a 24 point per game average.
After recovering from a concussion that caused him to miss a stretch of games, Ricks scored 29 vs. Hamilton Christian and a career-high 39 vs. Doyle.
"The point guard is coach Ricks' son," Fatheree said. "He really understands the game and is never not in control. He can shoot and drive. He's a great facilitator, and around him, they're all long and can shoot."
Last year, the Warriors went 33-14. In the title game vs. Crescent City, Brandon Harton garnered MVP honors by totaling 18 points, six rebounds and three steals.
"He's about 6-foot-4," the ESA coach said of Harton. "He's a great athlete and is great at getting to the rim.
"They not only have great athletes, but they're also well-coached and fundamentally sound. We can't get into a run-and-gun track meet. We need to keep the game in the 40s or 50s, limit our turnovers and control the pace."
The Falcons (18-14) reached the semifinals with a come-from-behind overtime win over No. 5 Northside Christian on Friday.
Oliver Nickel scored 24 points and Henry Shuffler added 14 as ESA rallied to send the game into overtime, where they took control to prevail 65-57.
"We were down 10 with 3 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter," Fatheree said. "We started getting stops, and it ended up being a 20-point swing in overtime.
"We weren't playing well, but I never felt we'd lose the game. We were getting looks and the shots weren't falling, but our defensive energy helped us get a couple of stops. When Peyton Bourgeois hit a big 3, you could see the guys start to believe."
To secure an upset on Tuesday, ESA will likely need a third player to help Nickel and Shuffler score points.
"Shuffler averages 18 points per game with Oliver around 13," Fatheree said. "After that, we've struggled to find a consistent third scorer.
"Bourgeois gets about eight points per game, and Ben Bordes and Adam Sabbaghian have also stepped up in games. Each of those guys has proven they can be the third option, but it hasn't been consistent."