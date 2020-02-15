BOSSIER CITY – After literally having his kids sleep on, and next to, last year’s disappointment, Teurlings Catholic head wrestling coach Brad Macha can have he and his team rest a lot easier following the conclusion of the state wresting tournament.
After being last year’s state runner-up, the Rebels got crucial head-to-head wins in the 160- and 170-pound weight classes against nearest competitor North Desoto to finish the job and run away with the Division II overall state championship Saturday night at the CenturyLink Center.
Overall, Teurlings finished with 269.5 points to defeat North Desoto by 29 points. Of the seven Rebels who competed in state championship matches, three were crowned individual champions.
The 269.5 points were the highest output by a team at this year’s tournament and avenges last year’s state runner-up finish.
Those champions, Charles Travasos in 160, Vaughn Romero in 172 and David Bernard in 182 all won in decision matches.
Things tightened up for the Rebels after its first three competitors in the 106-, 126-, and 152-pound divisions all finished as state runners-up. Despite those early title losses, it was wrapped up early for Teurlings. Even with the loss at 152 pounds for Ivan Hale, because he wasn’t pinned it mathematically locked up the title win for the Rebels.
“I’ve never seen a kid so happy to lose a match in my life,” Macha said with a laugh.
According to Macha, the comfortable margin the Rebels entered the finals with did not affect the way his team wrestled those early matches.
“(Ethan Boudreaux) got freshmanitis a bit (in the 106-pound match),” Macha said. “Kudos to the other guy for stepping up. My guy just didn’t have it tonight.”
All six Teurlings seniors finished in the top-4 in their weight classes.
“All of those guys wrestled lights out,” Macha said. “They went above and beyond and we couldn’t be more proud.”
While Teurlings brought home a state title, other Acadiana area teams had solid showings as well.
Rayne and Carencro, also Division II programs, each crowned individual state champs and finished in the top-5 teams in Division II.
Rayne’s Ryder Hawley won the 145-pound weight class with a pinfall over Archbishop Shaw’s Todd Ritter at 5:27 while Carencro’s Tyrick Clay won a 7-2 decision over Shaw’s Ashton Surrency at 132 pounds.
The rubber match for which program had more individual champs was decided in the 220-pound class, where Carencro’s Zavione Willis defeated Rayne’s Miles Doucet to bring the Bears championship count to two versus Rayne’s one.
In Division I, Brother Martin won the team title with 242 points runners-up St. Paul’s, who had 237 points.
Locally, Comeaux’s Donald Paul finished third in Division I.
In Division III Basile ran away with the state championship, scoring 245 points to race past Brusly’s 203 points. Five of Basile’s six wrestlers who competed in state championship matches – Andre Johnson at 106, Alex Menier at 120, Blake Menier at 132, Isaac Cortez at 182 and Gabe Duplechin at 220 -- were crowned champions to complete the Division III domination.
Runners-up in Acadiana in Division II were Ethan Boudreaux of Teurlings Catholic at 106, Rayne’s Dayton Dugas at 113, Teurlings’ Matthew Carrier at 126, North Vermilion’s Riley Baumgardner at 138, Teurlings’ Ivan Hale at 152, Carencro’s Kendrall Williams at 182, Rayne’s Miles Doucet at 220 and Teurlings’ Kane Chisholm at 285.
In Division III, runners-up were Basile’s Hunter Langley at 152, Kaplan’s Nathan Sistrunk at 160, and Church Point’s Tony Gibson at 285.