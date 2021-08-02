Cecilia Bulldogs
WHAT WE KNOW
The Cecilia Bulldogs took some lumps in 2019 as a young group, but they were able to break through in 2020 and have an experienced group of seniors returning for 2021.
That starts with senior quarterback Alex Soileau, who’s been starting since his sophomore year and took a nice step forward as a junior last season. Soileau has improved this offseason and projects to take another step forward this season with plenty of weapons at his disposal led by junior wide receiver Germonie Davis.
Davis has multiple Division I offers on the table and will also start at free safety, and this Bulldogs team has several two-way starters, including standout running back and linebacker Ridge Collins. Collins is a key piece as a returning starter on both sides of the ball and will share the backfield with senior Breagan Brasseaux, who led the team in rushing last season.
The linebacking corps appears to be the strength of the defense with three returning starters in Collins, Andrew Simon and Reginald Boutte. The secondary will be led by senior strong safety Cade Poirier, who had four interceptions last season and projects to play linebacker at the college level according to Bulldogs coach Dennis Skains.
“I’m feeling good about both sides,” Skains said. “Obviously anytime you bring back experience, it makes life a lot easier, so we’re excited about getting those guys back and hopefully picking up where they left off.”
Special teams should once again be a strength with Davis leading the return game along with a pair of senior specialists in kicker Braxton Hebert and punter Andrew Simon.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
While the Bulldogs have a lot of experience returning on both sides of the ball, they have some young guys that will need to step up, especially in the trenches.
The offensive line graduated their anchor from last season in All-Metro center Dakamryn Calais, and while tackles Cayden Ruiz and Gavin Knott are returning senior starters, they’ll have a trio of new starters in the middle in junior Blake Stevens, senior Hayden Guilbeau and sophomore Jonathan Boudreaux as well as a first-year starter at tight end in senior Hayden Cormier.
The defensive line will have multiple new starters and will be anchored by returning senior starter Kennedy Livings, and Skains feels like Livings and rising junior Kendrick Alexander will be able to provide speed and pressure along the defensive front.
The secondary will have three new starters with Davis now going both ways and starting at free safety, and there will be a pair of new cornerbacks in senior Jayden Singleton and a freshman in Diesel Solaire.
Depth is somewhat of a concern with multiple two-way players, which generally isn’t seen much in 4A, but Skains is confident that his top athletes can handle it.
“We have two-way starters, but we have a lot of guys who are experienced and understand game situations, game speed,” Skains said. “You don’t love going into the season, especially in 4A, with that many two-way guys, but at the same time, I like the guys we have going both ways. They’re all very talented, and we wouldn’t put them on the other side if we didn’t think they were special players.”
HOW WE SEE IT
The Bulldogs appear to be primed to build upon last season’s 7-2 campaign in which they broke through and won District 6-4A for the first time since 2017 with their core in place.
The offense looks to be in good hands with Soileau leading the way with Davis and an arsenal of weapons and should make for a nice balance with Brasseaux and Collins chewing up yards on the ground.
The defense should be solid with each position group having at least one returning starter, and strong special teams play should give the Bulldogs an advantage once again this season in the return and kicking games.
Overall, the Bulldogs appear to have a team that’s poised to win district and secure a home playoff game once again, but the key will be whether or not they can make a deep run, as they were upset by Landry-Walker at home last year.
The Bulldogs have had a knack for playoff success before, and while they’re thinner than most 4A teams with multiple players going both ways, they’ll have a chance to make some noise if they can stay healthy and see their strong cast of athletes step up and continue to improve.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Germonie Davis
WR/FS 5-10 165 Jr.
Davis is a rising junior who’s on the radar of Division I schools and has an offer from Florida State. He’s expected to be the top playmaker on offense and will also start at free safety and serve as the main factor in the return game.
Alex Soileau
QB 5-11 185 Sr.
Soileau has been starting since his sophomore year and highlights a strong group of senior leaders He’s taken a step forward each year and projects to have his best season yet after a strong offseason in which he’s continued to develop chemistry with his athletic weapons.
Ridge Collins
RB/LB 5-11 205 Jr.
Collins is a returning District MVP who’s led the team in tackles the past two seasons and will also return as one of the lead running backs. He’s currently recovering from offseason shoulder surgery but is expected back right around the start of the season.
Cade Poirier
SS 6-2 180 Sr.
Poirier is a three-year starter who led the team with four interceptions last season and is a physical strong safety who’s got the size to play linebacker at the next level. He’s one of the Bulldogs’ key senior leaders and is expected to anchor the secondary as the only returning starter.
Breagan Brasseaux
RB 5-9 180 Sr.
Brasseaux is a returning First Team All-District running back and led the team in rushing last season with 571 yards on the ground. He projects to be the lead ball carrier once again and is expected to be utilized even more as a receiver out of the backfield after catching 20 passes last season.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Base Offense: Multiple
WR Germonie Davis (5-10, 165, Jr.)*
WR Jayden Singleton (6-2, 170, Sr.)
TE Alex Lindsey (6-3, 200, Sr.)
OL Cayden Ruiz (6-9, 270, Sr.)*
OL Gavin Knott (6-2, 265, Sr.)*
OL Blake Stevens (5-9, 180, Jr.)
OL Hayden Guilbeau (6-0, 280, Sr.)
OL Johathan Boudreaux (6-0,172, So.)
QB Alex Soileau (5-11, 185, Sr.)*
RB Breagan Brasseaux (5-9, 180, Sr.)*
RB Ridge Collins (5-11, 205, Jr.)*
DEFENSE
Base Defense: 4-3
DL Kennedy Livings (5-10, 190, Sr.)*
DL Kendrick Alexander (5-11, 260, Jr.)
DL Colin Knott (5-9, 170, Jr.)
LB Ridge Collins (6-0, 195, Jr.)*
LB Andrew Simon (6-0, 175, Sr.)*
LB Reginald Boutte (5-9, 173, Jr.)*
LB Bronson Patt (5-6, 170, So.)
CB Jayden Singleton (6-2, 170, Sr.)
CB Diesel Solaire (5-9, 160, Fr.)
FS Germonie Davis (5-10, 165, Jr)
SS Cade Porier (6-2, 180, Sr.)*
* - Denotes returning starter
Key losses: Dakamryn Calais, Daniel Courville, Andrew Lewis, Braden Thibodeaux, Devin Hardy, Jace Daigle, Dondric Sampy
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Dennis Skains
Record: 29-25 at Cecilia (53-45 overall)
Assistants: Clint Harrison (offensive coordinator), Cody Champagne (running backs), Myles Melancon (offensive line), Landon Lalonde (quarterbacks), Jason Faulk (safeties), Logan Duplechien (defensive ends), Kim Hebert (offensive line).
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 St. Martinville
Sept. 10 Rayne
Sept. 17 DENHAM SPRINGS
Sept. 24 Crowley
Oct. 1 NOTRE DAME
Oct. 8 BREAUX BRIDGE
Oct. 15 Beau Chene
Oct. 22 OPELOUSAS
Oct. 29 Livonia
Nov. 5 NORTH VERMILION
Home games in ALL CAPS
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 6: Breaux Bridge
This St. Martin Parish rivalry known as the Civil War is always intense, and while the Bulldogs prevailed last season, this year's contest should be a dog fight with the Tank Lotief era beginning in Breaux Bridge.
2020 RESULTS
Beat Crowley 54-13
Lost Jennings 59-49
Beat Northwest 56-7
Beat Breaux Bridge 28-12
Beat Beau Chene 63-10
Beat Opelousas 31-7
Beat Livonia 60-12
Beat DeRidder 21-3
Playoffs
Lost Landry-Walker 21-14
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 7-2
2019: 4-7
2018: 4-7
2017: 8-5
2016: 6-5