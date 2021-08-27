The Teurlings Catholic Rebels came out firing on all cylinders in Friday night’s Kiwanis Jamboree contest over the Southside Sharks, taking a commanding 21-7 victory.
The Rebels saw their passing game excel with sophomore quarterback Preston Welch, and they were able to hit several big plays.
“I thought the kids played hard,” Rebels coach Dane Charpentier said. “Our playmakers made plays on offense and defensively, I thought we adjusted to the timing of their (Southside’s) offense pretty good as the game went on and started making some good tackles."
Welch finished with 75 yards and a touchdown on 6-of-7 passing and found his go-to target Kentrell Prejean throughout the night, but the longest completion was on a trick play in which Bradford Cain threw it up to Hayden Vice for a 70-yard touchdown strike.
“They (Welch and Prejean) work together a lot, and they’ve got good chemistry,” Charpentier said. “Kentrell gets a lot of good releases, and Preston’s worked on his timing a lot, and I think it showed tonight.
“It (Bradford Cain’s pass) wasn’t that pretty of a throw, but it worked. I thought we needed to get off to a fast start, and I thought that play had a good chance. The kids did a good job with it.”
The Rebels’ defense was equally strong and stifled the Sharks’ new-look flexbone attack.
“I’m very happy (with the defense),” Charpentier said. “We had the whole second team in at the end of the game, we don’t want to get anybody injured in the jamboree. I was proud of everybody that hit the field, I thought they played hard."
STM shines in jamboree win
The St. Thomas More Cougars wasted no time putting points on the board in a 35-0 jamboree win over the new-look Comeaux Spartans.
The Cougars’ passing attack was a well-oiled machine led by senior quarterback Walker Howard despite having to work with almost all new receivers, and the LSU commitment was as good as advertised working with his new weapons.
“I was proud of our kids,” Cougars coach Jim Hightower said. “I thought they came out and executed well, especially at this time of the season. You just want to get better every week, and I think we improved from our scrimmage performance, so I think we’re moving in the right direction."
Howard finished with 169 yards through the air and four touchdowns on 14-of-20 passing and had a strong connection with 6-foot-6 senior tight end Barron Sawyer, who led the Cougars with 53 receiving yards and caught both of his passes for touchdowns.
“We’ve got a lot of people that are going to make contributions (at wide receiver) on this year’s team, there’s no doubt about that,” Hightower said. “I feel like our depth had a good night. The guys in some of those second and third team positions did a good job, so that’s encouraging.”
“We had a lot of other guys that made some good plays (besides Sawyer). Jackson (Guerin) was out there, I thought Jacob Clark made a nice touchdown catch, so I’m pretty pleased with that whole group.”
The Cougars’ defense also delivered a strong effort and pitched a shutout against Comeaux’s new-look spread attack.
“We let the quarterback (Sean Malveaux) get by us a few times, but other than that I thought we did a good job,” Hightower said. “Missed a few tackles, but that’s what these games are for. You can’t expect to be in midseason form at this point in time, and we just want to keep getting better."
BBHS grinds out win
The Breaux Bridge didn’t deliver the prettiest effort in their first game action under new head coach Stephen “Tank” Lotief, but they did what they needed to do to win.
The Tigers were taking on the Northside Vikings and were deadlocked 0-0 at halftime, but the Tigers’ running game caught a spark in the second half and controlled the clock the rest of the way en route to an 8-0 victory over the Vikings.
“There were a little nerves, but we settled down and started playing,” Lotief said. “That’s a young football team right there. That’s what it is.”
The Tigers were without senior running back transfer TyRick Gary, but they had others backs step up led by Matthew Demouchet, who finished with 47 yards on the ground.
“Jamal (Sylvester), Mason (Demouchet), a lot of them did well (at running back),” Loteif said. “But I’m more impressed with the way that little young offensive line played. Those guys work hard, they work hard.”
The Tigers used multiple quarterbacks with Brian Ellender and Kelby Hypolite, and the offense seemed to do best with the dual-threat Hypolite under center, who finished with 23 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.
“They (Hypolite and Ellender) have a good little battle going,” Lotief said. “We’re trying to figure out who can go. That’s what it is, we’ve got battles everywhere. We’ve got a lot of kids out, but we played well. A lot of nerves, a lot of babies out there. Hopefully we keep getting better.”