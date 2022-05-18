For the first time in six years, someone other than Matt Desormeaux will be Ascension Episcopal's football coach.
Desormeaux, who's been at the school for nine years — three years as an assistant coach before becoming head coach — is leaving to become an assistant principal at Catholic High of New Iberia.
“It was a tough decision because I’m leaving the (players) at Ascension Episcopal,” Desormeaux said. “I’ve loved my time at Ascension and working with the administration, but when you leave the hard part is always the kids. You spend so much time with the guys and you get to know them. That really made it hard.”
The opportunity to fulfill a personal goal of becoming an administrator proved to be “too great to pass up.”
“The past few years I began hoping to get into administration,” Desormeaux said. “There wasn’t a certain timeframe that I had, but the opportunity kind of came up and it was a good move for my family.”
Blue Gators athletic director Eric Mouton said it was hard hearing Desormeaux was leaving, but is happy for him.
“The timing isn’t great, but we understand that Matt had to do what was best for his family,” Mouton said. “He was very up front from the start about getting out of coaching and getting into administration.”
Stephen Hearen, who recently served as the Blue Gators’ defensive coordinator, will serve as the interim coach.
“Stephen has a lot of experience as a coach, especially in the Acadiana area,” Mouton said. “We took our seniors into consideration when making the decision because they are the leaders. This is their team, and we didn’t want to change things all of a sudden going into June.”
Hearen, who doesn’t have head coaching experience, served as an assistant at Lafayette High (seven years), Breaux Bridge (one year) and De La Salle (two years) before joining the Blue Gators.
“I’m excited and really grateful,” Hearen said. “I’m going into my seventh season at a place where I have a lot of great memories. I was on the staff here in 2016 when we made it to the Superdome, so I’m very grateful to have the opportunity here.”
While many coaches might not have jumped at the opportunity of being an interim coach, Hearen said it was a no-brainer for him.
“The last couple of years I had begun to explore opportunities to be a head coach,” he said. “But I felt I needed to let the administration here know how much I have a desire to be here beyond just next year. Ideally, you’d love for them to say this is your program, but I wasn’t going to let my pride or ego get in the way of this great opportunity.”
Desormeaux said he's happy to see Hearen take the reins.
“Stephen is ready for this opportunity,” Desormeaux said. “I didn’t know which way they would go, but I felt the program would be in really good hands if they went this route. They won’t miss a beat.”
Mouton, for one, expects a smooth transition.
“Same message, just a different voice,” he said.
“Maybe if this happened after my first year as an assistant, there would be more nerves,” Hearen said. “But because it is going into my seventh year, I feel very confident."