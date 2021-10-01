OPELOUSAS - The workhorse did the work and the Crusaders held off a challenge from Highland Baptist as Westminster Christian pulled away in the second half for a 33-7 win over the Bears to improve to 5-0 on the season, thanks to the efforts of running back Bryant Moore who had two touchdown runs and rushed for 147 yards.
"We come out and we do what we practice and the line stepped up they played their best and it showed," Moore said. "I was getting past the line of scrimmage before I was even getting touched.
"I was able to build that momentum and get those tough yards."
Moore scored on touchdown runs on 10 and one yards for the Crusaders, who simple dominated Highland at the line of scrimmage as the Bears fell to 3-2 overall.
Gage Barton threw for two touchdowns as the Crusaders built a 20-0 halftime lead and survived a HBCS charge in the third quarter that cut the lead to 20-7 before pulling away with two scores in the second half.
But it was about Bryant, according to first-year head coach Travis Blaise.
"He's our guy," Blaise said. "I've been absolutely moved every game by his toughness, his grit, his vision and his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield..
"There is noting negative I can say about him. He grind day in and day out in the weight room, on the practice field. He leads by his actions not his words. We know that when we need a play, we can put the football in his hands and he's going to make it for us."
And Moore did several times against Highland, converting third downs into first downs on offense and holding Highland Baptist's star running back, Jaworski Joseph, in check.
"We have a really good defense and we all can pursue," Moore said. "With a guy like that who can runs sideline to sideline, we were able to make him cutback and then the other defenders were able to stop him."
Joseph, who had 476 yards for Highland entering the game, was held to under 75 yards by the Crusaders.
According to Blaise, with words echoed by Bryant, it's not about the past four games nor the next five games, it's about the game in front of them.
"Our record may be 5-0 but we treat each game individually," Blaise said. "We're 1-0 after tonight and we're going to be 0-0 ahead of the next game hoping that we can be 1-0 after the next game."