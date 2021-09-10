CARENCRO — Carencro’s veer attack was efficient and effective as the Bears stifled the Southside offense with a 45-21 win. Here is how it went down:
What happened
The Sharks capitalized on an early Carencro turnover deep into Bears territory. Vernell Joseph scored on a 24-yard touchdown run to put the Sharks up 6-0.
But the Bears answered quickly with a 13-play drive capped off by a 2-yard Kevin Bernard touchdown. The Bears scored 24 unanswered points to take a 24-6 lead into halftime.
Southside struck first in the second half and got within 10 points after a Jake Held touchdown run, but the Sharks’ inability to sustain drives allowed Carencro to control the ball with its veer attack and chew the clock up in the second half. Chantz Caesar scored twice on the ground in the second half and sealed the victory for the Bears.
The veer is Carencro football
It’s no secret that Carencro offensive coordinator Gavin Peters spent eight years at Acadiana perfecting the veer attack under then coach Ted Davidson. In the four years Peters has been at Carencro with Bears head coach Tony Courville, he has implemented that knowledge to perfection.
The Bears replaced the production of Kendrell Williams and Traylon Prejean from last year’s state championship team with Dontae Darjean and Jaylon John.
That duo in the backfield, along with Caesar, picked up where last year’s squad left off. If Friday’s performance against Southside is any indication – where the Bears racked up more than 300 yards on the ground – the Bears will be looking to make another run in the 4A playoffs.
Turning Point
After Southside scored in the second half to cut the Carencro lead to 10, momentum slowly started to creep over to the Sharks sideline. That’s when Carencro took back control with a six-play drive that put the Bears back up three scores.
From there, Carencro controlled the clock and the ball and never let Southside back into it.
Sharks' offense still struggling
Southside coach Josh Fontenot said he knew the offense would take some time to develop after he implemented a flex-bone attack for the first time this year. It may, however, be going a little slower than expected.
The Sharks have managed just nine first downs in the first two games and consistently find themselves in third down and long situations. Southside has play makers in Aaron Ford, Jake Held, Dylan Sonnier and Vernell Joseph, but they have to figure out ways to create opportunities for those guys to make plays.
Highlight of the Game
Oddly enough, the biggest play of the game was from Southside. After a penalty pushed the Sharks back to their own 10, Held kept the ball and found a seam on the outside edge.
Once he hit the seam, Held put the burners on and took the ball 90 yards for a Southside touchdown. Held showed Friday that he can make plays if given the opportunity and the Sharks showed signs that they could turn this season around with a few more weeks of learning the new offense.