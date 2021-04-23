RAYNE – If the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights are going to stash another honor in their trophy case, it seems clear how they will get it done.
LCA's sprinters will lead the way.
Devin Walton, Treanders Marzel, Darian Riggs and Caemon Scott power the Knights' engine, and they proved it once again on Thursday with wins in the 4x100 (43.29) and 4x200 (1:29.76) relays as LCA rolled to victory in the District 6-2A meet at Rayne High School.
Running virtually unopposed and in Lane 1, the four standouts still turned in times worhy of this late in the season.
Scott doubled his fun with wins in the 100 (10.99) and 200 (22.01), with Devin Walton (11.31 100) and Riggs (23.60) claiming second places and 1-2 finishes.
The results were no surprise to a team that faced a demanding schedule.
“We faced a lot of good teams, like Carencro, Westgate and Lake Charles Charter,” Scott said. “We challenged ourselves to get better every week. So, we know what to expect when we come here.”
“We're working and getting better every week,” said Riggs.
Qualifers from Thursday's action will head for Class 2A regional at Episcopal of Baton Rouge next Tuesday in another big test to state title dreams.
Anchorman Scott, for one, is primed.
“I like both the 100 and 200,” he said, “but I'm a 200-meter guy. The 100 is over too quickly. There isn't as much time for the race to develop, for me to show my God-given ability, and my practice habits.”
The Knights dominated district foes. JuJuan Johnson won the 400 in 52.37, Daejon Sinegal (2:18.88) and Alex Beard (2:19.02) went 1-2 in the 800, Matthew Edwards (5:24.32) and John Hayes (5:45.7) were 1-2 in the 1600 and 3200 (12:29.84; 13:56) and the 4x400 finished a relay sweep at 3:43.27.
In the field, Fizgerald West won the shot put (50-9) and discus (137-8.5), joined by Alonzo Ryan (20-3 long jump).
Runner-up Notre Dame was led by Nick Swacker (43.58 300 hurdles; 40-0 triple jump), Gabe Leonards (154-2 javelin) and Luje LeBlanc (11-0 pole vault).
LCA scored well in girls' competition, as well, with wins from Sydney Malveaux (100), Kaylie Anderson (1:04.04 400), Cecila Cine (300 hurdles, pole vault), the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, Leilani Hudson (33-1 shot put), Gabrielle Malegorie (high jump).