The Lafayette High Mighty Lions got off to an extremely slow start for their standards, but they’ve since picked things up during district play.
The Mighty Lions have held their own in an ultra-competitive District 3-5A, and their bats were on full display at home Monday afternoon against the Southside Sharks in which they pulled away and took a dominant 16-6 victory in six innings.
The Mighty Lions entered the contest hungry after being only one spot out of the 5A playoffs, and they got going early by responding to the Sharks’ early 2-0 lead with nine runs of their own in the first inning.
“I didn’t see this one coming,” Mighty Lions coach Sam Taulli said. “I knew we were playing better, but I know they (Southside) are better than what they played. They kicked it around, they made six errors today. I don’t think that’s typical, but we tried to put some pressure on them and things worked out well for us. We squared up a couple of balls and hit them hard. When Jonesy (Brock Jones) hit the grand slam, that was part where we felt, okay, we’ve got a shot today.”
The Mighty Lions took advantage of errors by the Sharks in the first inning and saw leadoff hitter Brock Jones come to bat with two outs and hit a grand slam to put them up 9-2.
“When I was in there, I was just trying to get a base hit on the line,” Jones said. “The dude was playing far in right center, but I just stayed through it and just tried to score people, and then it ended up going out. I didn’t know it was out until they told me slow down because it was out. As soon as it happened, everybody just got hyped and just kept their energy going and helped us win the rest of the game.”
Jones hit one of two home runs for the Mighty Lions, who finished with 11 hits on the afternoon and got into the Sharks’ bullpen early, knocking out their starting pitcher Culley Holden in the first inning.
“I knew they (Southside) were going to do a little bit of pitching by committee,” Taulli said. “I didn’t know how long they were going to go with Culley (Holden), but I knew they were going to throw a couple of guys at least. When we scored nine in the first, I figured we’re not going to see top level arms, they’ll be throwing the number five, six, seven type of guys.”
Bryson Broussard was on the mound for the Mighty Lions and struggled early on, but he settled in and was able to pitch five innings.
“Bryson (Broussard) wasn’t sharp in the first two innings, and then he finally found his changeup,” Taulli said. “He threw changeups for the next three innings and did a great job of holding them down. They (Southside) were sitting on fastballs early and squaring them up and hitting the ball hard, and then he finally got a feeling for his changeup. I probably called 30 percent changeups, and against an aggressive, good hitting team like that, it’s a great pitch.”
Taulli attributes the Lions’ slow start to not playing together this summer, but they’re now 5-4 in district play and will look to finish strong in their quest for the playoffs.
“We got off to a horrible start, and I attribute that to not playing last summer,” Taulli said. “A lot of these people played travel ball and kept their teams together like Acadiana did, and they were so much better than us early in the year. It took us the first two to three weeks of the season to get to where we should’ve been at the beginning of the season because we played no summer ball. Since that time, I think we’ve played pretty well. We lost like four or five one run ball games, but we’ve played a lot better since that time and since district started, so we’ve just got to keep it up.”