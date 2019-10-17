Despite trailing by double digits on the road in the second half, the Southside Sharks continued their magical debut season by rallying for a 38-35 win against Sulphur.
"The boys are resilient," said Southside coach Josh Fontenot, whose team improved to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in District 3-5A. "Everybody looks at our school and sees a big, beautiful, new school. They think we have it all, but that wasn't always the case for the players, who used to get dressed in the parking lot.
"They've had a lot of different chances to face adversity, so being 10 points down on the road doesn't affect them that much. They just keep playing and fighting and are excited to have the opportunity."
Against Sulphur, quarterback Dillon Monette completed 28 of his 43 attempts for 429 yards and five touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound junior is third in the area with 1,563 yards passing with 17 TDs and five interceptions. He's completing 58% of his throws and averaging almost 16 yards per completion.
"Our whole group on offense is getting better weekly," said Fontenot, who will take his team to Moss Bluff on Friday to play Sam Houston. "When you get to Week 6, if you don't have cohesiveness by then, you're in trouble. They have to fully understand the passing game and running routes.
"They've been picking that up and the offensive line has protected well. Dillon has faith in them. He sits in the pocket as calm and collected as anyone I've ever seen. He makes us go."
Monette has a slew of targets to choose from, including tight end Connor Venetis and receivers Rhett Pelloquin and Jack Pruitt.
In late September, Venetis received a scholarship offer from Southeastern Louisiana. Pelloquin and Pruitt, the latter of whom was listed as a tailback in the preseason, are both among the top six receivers in the area. All three are seniors.
"Jack is a speedster who works well in the slot," Fontenot said. "He runs the slant routes well and does well with the ball in his hands. Rhett is more of a long-strider who can stretch the field deep.
"Rhett runs good, crisp routes. We're able to put balls up in the air where only he can get to them. With Jack and Rhett, it works for us to attack defenses two different ways on the same play."
Last week, Pruitt and Pelloquin combined for 23 catches, 354 yards and four touchdowns. Pruitt added 45 yards rushing on three carries.
Offensive stars sidelined
Two of the area's top offensive stars were sidelined after suffering injuries during last week's games.
Carencro halfback Traylon Prejean, who ranks 10th among local rushing leaders with 613 yards on 59 carries and nine touchdowns, is out for the remainder of the season.
"He was trying to score on a sweep," said Carencro coach Tony Courville of the 5-foot-7, 190-pound junior. "He would have scored, but he went to plant his foot and his knee gave out on him.
"He's a tough little son of a gun. We think he injured his knee a couple of plays earlier and didn't check himself out of the game."
Before departing, Prejean totaled 65 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, as the Bears held off Teurlings Catholic 31-27.
Courville will use a combination of different backs to help replace Prejean's production.
"Unfortunately, football is a game of attrition," Courville said. "We have two sophomores, Dontae Darjean and Jaylon John, and we're excited about their progress. They're good program kids with bright futures."
In addition, 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior Lucas Williams could see action in the backfield. Williams is normally a starting receiver who serves as the team's deep threat.
Regardless, fans can expect to see Kendrell Williams tote the ball more often, including during Friday's home game against Northside (1-5). Currently, the 6-foot, 195-pound junior ranks third in the area with 809 rushing yards on 91 attempts with 11 scores.
"Kendrell is mature enough to know his role is going to increase," said Courville, whose team is 5-1 overall and 1-0 in District 5-4A. "He has big ole shoulders and knows he'll have to shoulder the load."
The outlook is more optimistic for Comeaux quarterback Tre' Harris, who injured an ankle in a 35-21 loss to Acadiana.
"It's day-to-day for him," said Comeaux coach Doug Dotson. "He's still hobbling. If he can play, he will. If not, Eddie (Flugence) will stay at quarterback, and Treyven Gaspard will move to running back."
Harris, a Louisiana Tech receiver commitment, has a penchant for making big plays. He's thrown for 886 yards and five scores and is averaging 20.5 yards per completion.
Flugence, normally the No. 1 tailback, played well last week for the Spartans (2-4, 1-2 in District 3-5A). The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior led all rushers with 110 yards and completed three of his six passes for 50 yards.
"Eddie did a great job," said Dotson, whose team hosts Sulphur (1-5, 0-3) Friday. "We moved the ball well against Acadiana. We got behind early, and we put the ball on the ground. If you can hold Acadiana to 21 points, which we did if you take away our two fumbles, you should have a chance to compete.
"Our defense played tough. It was a total team effort. With Acadiana's offense, there's so much going on that you have to play option-responsible football and defend both inside and outside. I give our whole defense credit."
NISH notches first win
New Iberia notched the first win of the Curt Ware era with a 42-11 defeat of Lafayette High last week.
The Yellow Jackets (1-5, 1-3 in District 3-5A) were in complete control from the onset, building a 28-3 halftime lead.
"We're learning," Ware said. "It's a learning curve. If you go from Week 1 to Week 6, of course we've gotten better.
"In each of the last three games, we've had over 300 yards of offense and we're playing good teams like Sam Houston, Barbe and Lafayette High, which was 4-1. I think the kids are starting to learn the system, and we're executing better."
According to Ware, his team has responded positively after early losses to Breaux Bridge, Westgate and Carencro, all of which have 5-1 records.
"I think we got roughed up a little bit in the first two weeks," the NISH coach said. "We were unsure about ourselves, so we weren't playing as fast as we need to play.
"Ever since then, I think we've gotten a little better each week. We're playing with a lot of effort and that takes you a long way."
After Week 1, Ware moved quarterback Taegan Bourque to free safety and brought in sophomore Matthew Thomas to run the offense.
"Putting Taegan on defense helped us a lot because he's doing a good job," Ware said. "Plus, he can play receiver so we're able to use him at two positions.
"Matthew is going to be our quarterback of the future. He throws a good ball and is football-smart."
On Friday, the Jackets will try to play keep-away when they visit Acadiana High (6-0, 3-0), the top-ranked team in The Acadiana Advocate's Super 10.
"I think the key to having success is to control the football because you have to keep Acadiana's offense off the field," Ware said. "The (Dillan) Monette kid, he's really good. If he gets loose, nobody is catching him."
Monette, an Army commitment, leads the Wreckin' Rams with 629 yards and 13 touchdowns on 68 carries.
NISH will counter with Tyce Fusilier (85-579, 7 TDs), Alvin George III and Markel Linzer.
Last week, George and Linzer combined for 168 yards rushing with Linzer scoring twice. Fusilier, a junior, led all ball carriers with 156 yards and two scores on 13 attempts.
Ware is also excited about another underclassman, sophomore Daqwan Jones, who collected two sacks, four tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries versus Lafayette.