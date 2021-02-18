The Crowley basketball team hasn't been strangers to success in recent seasons, but this year’s team has been a pleasant surprise to coach Jason Lewis.
That’s because the Gents are undersized and inexperienced compared to recent seasons. Despite losing three seniors to grade issues from its original starting five, Crowley (14-4) has won its past seven games.
The Gents have seen multiple sophomores enter the starting lineup, and they’ve held their own and played more team-oriented basketball as a result.
“We’re outdoing my prediction,” Lewis said. “We’re still playing well, but we lost three starters to grades. We won all three games without them. ... We’ve just been riding this roller coaster. We had a starter in quarantine and went 6-1 without him, and then I got sick and missed a month of school, and my first game back was against STM.”
The Gents are led by senior point guard Bryan Montgomery, who is averaging 19 points per game in district play.
“Our point guard (Montgomery) has been doing really well,” Lewis said. “He’s been scoring just layups and free throws. We converted him to point guard his sophomore year. They trapped him at first, but he continued working to get better and progressed well his junior year.
"This year he’s our guy; he’s been scoring everything. ... He’s the heart and soul of everything.”
Montgomery is complemented by senior post player Jaylon Wiltz, the Gents' top shot blocker and rebounder.
“He’s averaging 6-10 points a game," Lewis said. "He gets in foul trouble a lot, but he’s our rim protector who’s a great rebounder and blocks shots. He’ll also get doubles-doubles and protect the paint. A lot of times he’ll get 15-16 rebounds since we’re so small after that.”
Senior Jalen Mayfield adds more experience, giving the Gents strong defense and other intangibles.
“He’s not a big-time scorer, but he’ll take charges and has the knack for getting extra possessions, which makes him special for us and can get out and guard on the wing for us. We have three guys on the bench who are sophomores," Lewis said. "Zuri Poullard took some charges and hit some key free throws. He’s getting a little confidence playing with the older guys.”
The Gents face St. Martinville on Friday for the district title, which will be a tough task against the Tigers and their dynamic duo of Datayvious Gabriel and Jalen Mitchell.
Lewis said it will be a huge game.
“We hurt ourselves losing to David Thibodaux, but I know we’ll be prepared," Lewis said. "We’ll have to see if the sophomores will be ready for this game. People try to take the point guard out, but we should be prepared if they come out hitting (3-pointers).
"It will be tough to beat them. Last year we held them in check with length. I think we’ll be able to score, I’m just not sure if the young kids can handle the pressure.”
The Gents will look to continue defying odds in hopes of making some noise in the playoffs.
“Hopefully we can win in the playoffs,” Lewis said. “It would be a great ending to a great story. They work, that’s what I like about them. They’re playing more team ball now, and that’s why we’re in these situations. (Losing the starters) was definitely a blessing in disguise, and it’s been a good thing that these guys are getting a little more experience."