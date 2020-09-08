Teurlings Catholic's volleyball team can make history this season.
If the Rebels repeat as state champions for the eighth straight time, they'll break the record previously set by Newman from 1995-2001.
"I've been blessed," said Teurlings coach Terry Hebert, who graduated only two seniors from last year's 44-6 squad. "It takes some good athletes."
Although the Rebels return almost their entire roster, it will be difficult to replace Tyler Alcorn.
"Tyler is now at Oklahoma," Hebert said. "As a four-year starter, she's obviously a big loss.
"She's one of the most athletic girls I've ever coached. Losing her has been a bit of an adjustment."
The Rebels return a formidable pair of outside hitters in Cicily Hidalgo and Paige Guidry.
"Cicily was the state MVP and the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year," Hebert said of the 5-foot-11 senior. She's verbally committed to Southeastern Louisiana.
"Her sister Jolie is a sophomore there, so she'll be playing with her in college."
Hebert said Hidalgo takes charge on the court.
"Cicily has a very high volleyball IQ," he said. "During side changes, I have to turn my lineup in. I've jotted down notes to talk about with the team, but when I join them, she's already talking about those points.
"I walk to the huddle and just ease in there and let her go. She's already saying what I was going to say."
Guidry is another elite athlete.
"Paige is strong," Hebert said. "She's imposing when she runs and takes a hit at the ball. She can put it away.
"She's one of those kids who likes to play under the lights. Over the years, she's gotten more disciplined in practice. She didn't always practice as hard, but she's gotten more disciplined."
Emma Cofer, the Teurlings setter, is out for the next few weeks with an injury.
"She has a right ankle injury," Hebert said. "As the setter, she's our quarterback.
"She's been looking better than last year when nerves got to her early. With us going for seven straight titles, it took awhile for her to settle in. She had to learn that the girls were going to be okay with her mistakes."
Samantha Fontenot now steps into the starting setter role.
"She'll be filling Emma's spot," Hebert said. "She was never a setter. We've been trying to make her one.
"Samantha has worked hard and did well for us last week. She's settled down after becoming a true starter."
Other seniors include Paige LeBlanc and Molly Webre.
"If I'm looking at players who have made the greatest increase since last year, Paige is one of them," Hebert said.
"She is 5-10 and has real zip on the ball. She has kind of struggled with confidence earlier in her career, but she looks good. She can jump really high."
Hebert said Webre is the team's defensive quarterback.
"The setter is the offensive quarterback, and the libero is the defensive quarterback," he said. "That's been her job pretty much all her career.
"She's back there digging balls. She's accustomed to it. She moves well and reads well."
Hebert described Mia Dejean as a outstanding senior defender and vocal leader.
Regan Richey is a 5-9 junior who has been blocking the ball extremely well.
"She's been touching so many shots and scoring on them with stuff blocks," Hebert said.
"As big as we are, we're not the best blocking team. That's my fault. We don't work hard on it in practice."
Zoe Barnett, Alex Barrett and Kalie Robin are other key players for Teurlings, which could be fielding its best team ever.
"All our seniors are very similar in that they're very close-knit," Hebert said. "They all kind of lead the same way.
"A few years ago, we had a team that went 42-0. I told this team that they can be that good."