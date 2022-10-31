Once again the Acadiana area is well-represented in the high school volleyball playoffs, as 27 programs earned postseason berths.
Of those 27, three programs, St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic and Westminster Christian Academy, earned top two seeds.
"This is the time of year that everyone looks forward to," Westminster coach Keith Leon said. "Everyone is ready to go out there and play."
The Cougars, the reigning champions in Division II, are the lone No. 1 seed from the Acadiana area. The Rebels (28-9), who lost a thrilling state final match against the Cougars to finish as the state runner-up a year ago, are the No. 2 seed in Division II. The Crusaders, who lost to to Episcopal School of Academy in a five-set semifinal last year, are a No. 2 seed in Division V.
A year ago, the Cougars were the hunter as they were focused on ending the Rebels' state final streak to capture the championship for themselves.
This year, however, the Cougars, who are 36-1 overall, are the hunted.
"Yeah, we feel like we have a big target on our backs," Cougars coach Jessica Burke said. "But it has felt that way all season."
Burke said knowing that everyone the Cougars face wants to take them down, didn't add any additional pressure on them.
"It's not anything we directly addressed," Burke said. "But we knew that we had to get used to people celebrating when they get kills or blocks against us."
Considering that many think the Cougars are better this year than last year, Burke said STM has to merely focus on the task at hand as they attempt to win a second consecutive state title.
"We are definitely much stronger overall than we were a year ago," Burke said. "Overall, the kids have developed and gotten better. I feel like we are a lot more consistent this year because our younger players have grown up."
Leon said he feels the same away about his Crusaders, who are 31-7 overall. Leon said Westminster has everything needed to make a title run.
"We are all-around just a better team than we were a year ago," Leon said. "This is my fourth year here and my seniors were my first freshman class. We had great senior leadership, and we don't make the little mistakes at key times in matches compared to last year. We have had some big wins this year, so I feel like we are ready for the playoffs."
Burke is excited to see how her Cougars perform in the postseason.
"We are right where we need to be going into the playoffs," Burke said. "I feel like we are really locked in, and we know that we don't have to play perfectly to win. That's good. We just have to do the best that we can."
Leon said for every team in the playoffs, the key to advancing is "playing consistently."
"Teams have to play complete games," Leon said. "It's the playoffs, so things will be tough. But the teams who make the least amount of mistakes are the ones who will advance."