Not only is New Iberia junior guard Christian Walker the team's sixth man, he's also the Yellow Jackets' leading scorer.
On Thursday in New Iberia, Walker hit six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points in the Yellow Jackets' 64-53 win over Southside.
"I was feeling it. I had to go out there and play my heart out," said Walker, who embraces the sixth-man role. "I'll do whatever the team needs and whatever it takes to win. I love bringing the energy off the bench."
Walker scored nine points in the third quarter, which saw the Yellow Jackets extend a 16-point halftime lead to 42-20 after two Wayne Randall-Bashay free throws.
"He has all the offensive tools," Pouciau said of Walker. "Since I've challenged him defensively, the energy has been there, as well."
Under former coach Todd Russ, the team's trademark was its defensive intensity. In Pourciau's first year at his alma mater, New Iberia has held 14 opponents to 40 or fewer points.
"Our players learned that under Coach Russ," Pourciau said. "I didn't have to teach our guys to guard. They knew how to guard. We want to put our head down and guard, and we have guys who can do it."
"Don't let them get inside the paint," Walker said of the Yellow Jackets' defensive strategy. "If I score, I don't want the man I'm guarding to score on the other end of the floor."
In the fourth quarter, Southside cut the deficit to 52-46 and 57-51 on 3-pointers by DJ Jones and Jasen Breaux, but Tylen Bray answered each time with a 3-pointer for the Yellow Jackets.
"Bray had a wing three and corner three," Pourciau said. "Those were two big shots, and we need that from seniors. (Center) Quintin Cook doesn't really show up in the scorebook, but he rebounds and guards. That's what we need, guys knowing their piece of the puzzle, knowing their job, and we're starting to get that. "
It was the eighth straight win for New Iberia (19-6, 3-0 District 3-5A), which is ranked eighth in the LHSAA Class 5A power ratings. The win also put the Yellow Jackets in the driver's seat in the 3-5A race with four league games remaining.
Next week, the Yellow Jackets travel to Comeaux (8-12, 0-2) and Barbe (21-2, 2-0) and then face Beau Chene (20-5) in the Cajundome Classic. In December at the St. Martinville Tournament, New Iberia defeated Beau Chene 71-64.
"We have a big week coming up," Pourciau said. "Comeaux is a tough place to play. Barbe is a really tough place to play. With all our games on the road, we're going to see if we're really hitting a streak.
"I like the way we're playing basketball. The ball is moving. We're sharing the ball, we're guarding. I just keep seeing the puzzle coming closer and closer together."
Southside (19-7, 2-1), got 17 points from Bryson Williams, who scored eight points in the Sharks' fourth-quarter rally. Bryson Colbert made eight of nine free throws and finished with 16 points.
Bray and Randall-Bashay scored 11 and 12 points for the Yellow Jackets.