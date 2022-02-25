A hot start from senior guard Braylon Richard was enough for Lafayette Christian Academy to hold off a determined upset bid from Catholic High as the Knights advanced to the Division III State Tournament at the Cajundome with a 60-35 win over the Panthers Thursday night at LCA.
Richard had six points in the first quarter and five more in the second quarter to finish with 11 points for the game but those first field goals were key to the Knights success.
"I got off to a hot start, I went 5-for-5 in the first half and then I was able to slow it down in the second half to get the team more involved," Richard said. "Catholic High was real physical and didn't back down and pushed us in the first half.
"In the end we did what we had to do and got the job done tonight."
As in most games for the Knights this season, it was the big three, Richard, Kam Williams and Masey Lewis, that made the Knights go and led the team into the Division IV semifinals.
"Those three really make us go," LCA coach Jacob Broussard said. "I'm really proud of the growth between all three of them. I'm proud of everyone who comes off the bench and the other two starters as well but those three make us go."
Lewis had 14 points and Williams finished with 12 for the Knights, who also go 11 points from Scotty Woodcock in the win.
"This time of the year, games like this tend to be tight early on," Broussard said. "We knew that Catholic-New Iberia was going to come in here and put up a fight. They have a good, young group that is scrappy and plays hard.
"We wanted to speed them up, trap and take advantage of our height and take advantage of our experience with our seniors. We were able to do that."
The Knight led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and 29-14 at halftime before pulling away in the second half for the win.
Catholic High was led by Tristen Lewis with seven points and KK Reno added six points.
"We would have needed a few more shots to fall tonight," CHS coach Casey McGrew said. "They shots like 40 percent 3-pointers and we shot like 35 percent free throws.
"When the other team is shooting 3-pointers better than you are shooting free throws, they are a very good shooting team."
Now the Knights will play either Dunham or Episcopal in the semis. Either one would be fine with the LCA coach.
"We have a bone to pick with both of them," Broussard said. "We made it to the semis last year and Dunha, beat us and in 2020, Episcopal beat us in the semis over here.
"Either one we will be prepared for and we will try to take it a step further."