The Cecilia High football team went 4-6 during the 2018 regular season and saw its season end in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, marking the Bulldogs’ first losing season since they posted the same record in 2014.
That’s certainly a substandard year for a proud program, especially coming off a run to the quarterfinals in 2017. But it could have been worse, right? Four wins and a trip to the postseason doesn’t seem disastrous, at least on paper.
Don’t tell Cecilia fourth-year coach Dennis Skains that.
“Last year, for me, it was a nightmare,” Skains said. “It was the worst season I’ve ever been (a part of) — not only as a head coach, as a coach at all. It was, as far as win-loss record, the worst I’ve been a part of.
"We’ve got some really good football coaches (on staff), and for us, it was something that maybe needed to happen. But it kind of sparked a fire under all of us and forced us to go out and learn different ways to do some things that would may better fit our program.”
Skains will be the first to tell you that the failures of the 2018 season start from the top. A lack of leadership and buy-in amongst the team falls on the coaches as much as the players. So the offseason was “hard,” Skains said — not just for the players, but for the coaches, too. Cecilia coaches went out and met with college and other high school coaches to discover new teaching methods and schemes, in all three phases of the game.
“We had such great senior leadership the prior year, and sometimes you hope the juniors have picked it up watching it,” Skains said. “They don’t always do that. I should have done a better job mentoring the incoming senior class. But you’ve got to learn from those things, and we’ve got a really good football coaches on the staff that have put in a lot of time.
“When you have a 4-6 season, that doesn’t sit well with a lot us. So we’re certainly proactive in making sure that doesn’t happen again.”
That extra effort from the coaches has trickled down to players already, which was evident to Skains during their nine spring practice days, including a scrimmage against Patterson. While the Bulldogs aren’t as talented as they’ve been in previous seasons, Skains said, they now have what they didn’t have last year — full commitment.
Skains and his staff didn’t throw a ton at their players during the spring, but he said they were successful in the areas they wanted to get accomplished. Among the major ways Cecilia is changing is offensive philosophy. The Bulldogs are going from operating primarily out of the spread to basing out of a pro-style, two-back system.
Put simply, Cecilia is going to try to possess the ball longer by running the football in 2019.
“I wouldn’t say (we'll be) a power-running team, but we’re going to be a run-first team for sure,” Skains said. “In the past, we’ve run the spread offense. When you run that, you need to have some really scary guys on the perimeter that can make you miss. Two years ago, when we made a pretty good run in the playoffs, we had that. But that’s difficult to get every season, and we wanted to put in something that we could sustain during times when maybe we don’t have all those guys out there.
“Not to say we don’t have good football players. We have good football players. But the team a couple of years ago, six of them are playing college football right now. When you have that, it’s a little be easier to be wide open, spread and fast paced. Whereas this year, we need to slow it down.”
Cecilia returns just two starting offensive linemen from last year, guard Peyton Richard and center Brandon Sonnier. But that’s better than having to replace the entire line, like Skains had to do entering last year and in his first year as the Bulldogs’ head coach. The coach also said he and his staff had spent a lot of time working on the offensive line, including seeking advice from other coaches, so he expects overall improvement from that position group.
And at least Skains will have talented running backs to hand the ball to. Senior Danarious Journet returns after rushing for 557 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018, and Dillard Calais, the brother of former Cecilia standout Raymond Calais, is a more than capable backup.
“Journet had a really, really good spring,” Skains said. “He was very physical. He committed to changing his running style. We asked him to change it. It’s not always easy to do, but he did it. It’s still in the process, but he kind of bought into it and had a really good spring game.”