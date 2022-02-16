HAMMOND – For the first time since 2017, the St. Thomas More Cougars are the Division II boys’ soccer state champions.
In a game that was physical from the opening kick, the Cougars broke through behind a goal in the 73rd minute by Chris Williams.
Williams’ goal which came on a cross pass from the right side of the field by Nicholas Hermann, was drilled past East Jefferson’s goal keeper for what would end up being the game-winning goal.
The Cougars, who ends the season 18-3-4 overall, finishes the year having gone 16-0-3 in their past 19 matches.