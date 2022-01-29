The Southside Sharks defeated the Lafayette Mighty Lions 4-0 Friday night.
Both Southside and Lafayette made the playoffs this season but for Southside this game meant a lot to them after falling to the Mighty Lions last season.
Southside senior Mason Suter was a goal-scoring machine Friday with four goals in the game.
Three of Suter’s four goals were scored in the first half, the first two coming on back-to-back plays. Suter’s first goal came from a penalty kick and his second came a couple minutes later after Lafayette High’s senior goalkeeper fumbled the ball making it a tap-in for Suter.
“It felt pretty good, but I have the easy job,” Suter said. “My teammates get the ball up to me and all I have to do is tap it in so all the credit goes to them.”
Suter said he had a lot of motivation coming into this game especially after the loss of Ramsie Baumgardner.
“A lot of my motivation comes from not only Jace and everything Lafayette has gone through but also the passing of Ramsie Baumgardner that recently happened,” Suter said. “Those two have been on my mind a lot lately and that’s been my motivation to come out here and push even harder than normal.”
Southside was without head coach Josh Saboe Friday night so assistant coach Kerry Cassebonne stepped into the head coaching role.
“He’s (Suter) our captain and one of our leaders, Without Mason the team is not the same,” Cassebonne said. “He always gives 110% and makes sure everyone on the team works hard.”
Despite not having its head coach, Southside pulled off a big win before the playoffs started. Cassebonne said he thought his team prepared well all week for this matchup and played completely Friday night.
“I thought the guys were well prepared, Coach Josh got them ready all week and they executed well,” Cassebonne said. “Kudos to Mason who scored all four goals for us tonight.”
Heading into the playoffs, Southside’s confidence is high. They feel like no matchup is a bad one for them.
“We are not afraid of anybody,” Cassebonne said. “We have played just about every top team there is so we’ll play whoever they put in front of us.
“Everyone in the playoffs is going to be tough. You can’t really control your destiny, you just got to play.”
Suter’s feelings heading into the playoffs mirror his coach’s.
“Winning this game was a big confidence boost for us,” Suter said. “I think if we carry this momentum into the playoffs we can go on a really deep run.”
The playoff matchups will officially be announced Sunday.