SCOTT — Acadiana High was recently named the fifth-most dominant high school football program in Louisiana over the last decade by MaxPreps, having won three Class 5A state championships under former coach Ted Davidson and finishing in the state’s top-25 rankings eight times in that span. Twice did Acadiana complete the season as the state’s No. 1 team in MaxPreps’ poll, and, in 2010, it was ranked tenth nationally.
Much of that success has to do with the way the Rams play. They’re, inarguably, one of the most physical teams in the state and have been for quite some time. The “Veer Machine” isn’t just some cute nickname for the Acadiana offense.
Because of that, Acadiana second-year coach Matt McCullough is unwilling to sacrifice contact drills in practice. Toughness is part of the Rams’ DNA, and they’ll always win games at the line of scrimmage.
But McCullough isn’t insensitive to player safety. In fact, a few concussions last season, including one to quarterback Keontae Williams during the second round of the playoffs, hindered success. The Rams were forced to use star halfback Dillan Monette at quarterback in a quarterfinal game against defending-champion Zachary, which eventually repeated.
“It’s light and sound that you want to stay away from,” Williams said when asked to describe the feeling of having a concussion. “It’s like a migraine, but it gets worse from light and sound.”
Although last year may have been somewhat of a tipping point, McCullough, for the last couple of years, has been researching ways to improve player safety while ensuring any changes didn’t impede on Acadiana’s practice regiment.
A few college coaches that visited Acadiana’s campus during the spring recommended something their teams had used during spring practices — the Guardian Caps, a soft-shell helmet cover.
“Now with concussions and the protocol and what they’re learning about the effects, we wanted to have the ability to give our kids extra help to try to protect them,” said McCullough, who played quarterback for the Rams in the late 1990s and later coached under Davidson.
“Because we were never going to change the way we practice because we won’t be as successful if we ever changed it. But we wanted to give them the ability to have extra protection, which will help them in the future of course. Protect their brain and it will also help them be on the field more.”
Guardian Sports is a sports equipment company that strives to improve player safety. According to the company’s website, the Guardian Caps are made with closed cell polyurethane foam and reduces collision impact by up to 33 percent. The website says that more than 100 college and 1,000 high school programs now use the helmet covers, and, for high school players, a single cap lasts an average of 2-3 years.
“The Cap augments any existing helmet to make it flexible and soft, able to more effectively manage energy and mitigate repetitive, cumulative blows,” the website states.
The Rams’ shipment of Guardian Caps came in after spring practices — another Rams player suffering a concussion during spring reinforced McCullough’s belief that the caps were needed — and they’ve been using them during fall camp.
Acadiana can’t wear them in games, and McCullough acknowledges there’s no foolproof protection against concussions. But he’s hopeful nonetheless. Lessening the severity of repeated blows to the head, even if it’s just in practice, can’t hurt over the course of a season.
“It’s too soon to tell,” McCullough said. “We’ll see. As the wear and tear of the season, we’ll see. If it prevents a couple of guys from getting head injuries, then it’s worth it.”
The helmet covers aren’t exactly the most attractive thing in the world. Williams admitted he and his teammates weren’t thrilled when McCullough introduced them to the caps, but they hardly notice them anymore.
“When you first look at it, it’s ugly. It doesn’t look the best,” Williams said. “But you feel better. You’re not as worried about that happening again. You’re more comfortable. After a while, you get over the look. At the end of the day, it’s all about being safe.”
“We’re a physical team, so of course our practices are going to be physical. So with us having that, it helps a lot.”