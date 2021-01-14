Christian Herpin scored four goals for Episcopal of Acadiana, which cruised to a 9-1 victory over Ascension Episcopal in District 3-IV soccer action Wednesday.
"It always feels good to win," ESA coach Adam Glover said. "Look, we come out every game wanting to make a statement. To put a stamp on the game.
"In the first half, we didn't play to our full potential. We allowed the emotion and the crowd to get the better of us."
The Falcons (9-2-2) are ranked first in the state and are 3-0 in league action.
"It was a physical game," Glover said. "In the second half, we told the boys to relax a little bit. Our next goal, which put us up 4-1, was the most important one.
"Once we got that fourth goal, we relaxed a little bit and let the ball do the talking. As you can see from the score, we definitely deserved the win and we're just proud of how the boys played."
Senior AES goalie Robert Broussard, who has yielded only nine goals this season, was stellar again.
"I can't speak loudly enough of Robert Broussard," Glover said. "He's a baseball player. In the state quarterfinals game last year, he got thrown into the deep end.
"That was hard for him, but he's definitely come out this year and worked hard in the summer. Yeah, he definitely put confidence into the team tonight."
Herpin has been a consistent, steady scoring threat for ESA.
"Coming into this game," Glover said, "I knew it was going to be one of our most important district matchups. I know their coach real well. He organizes his team well. They're hard to break down, but we know where our strengths are."
As usual, Herpin relied on his speed to create chances.
"Sometimes we don't play the best soccer that I'd like us to play, but we played effective tonight with our defense," Glover said. "When Christian Herpin drives on goal as he did, he's putting it into the net nine times out of 10.
"His raw speed, more than anything, is the main thing. It puts the ball into positions, and he knows how to put the ball into the back of the net. Some games, more than others, it takes him a while, but most of the time, he's on."
AES, ranked fourth in Division IV, fell to 7-4-2. Britt Campbell scored the Blue Gators' only goal.
"Ever since the eighth grade, I've been playing mid," Herpin said. "I have a great midfield playing, and they put those long balls through. If I get the ball through, it's just an easy finish.
"In the midfield, it's Adam Sabbaghian and Evan Lipari putting the ball through to me. Adam is a great all-around athlete. He's a really good leader who steps up in big situations."
Glover has a deep, veteran club.
"The minute Adam puts his head down," Glover said. "Christian knows where the ball is going to be. He has a great understanding.
"I could talk about every single, great player. Evan is one of the best on our team, a great all-around athlete. He's small, but when he gets the ball on his feet, it's very tough to get it away. When he's on, we're going to win games. He's scoring three goals per game right now."
Ian Allum, Timmy Beard, Tripp Monica and Saggaghian added goals for ESA.
"I need a main mention to my backline," Glover said. "They only conceded one goal (in the game) and only nine this year. Back in England, I played defense when needed. That's my big focus. When you play good defense, you're going to win games.
"We drill that into the boys: to stay focused in the back. Sometimes it's not pretty. Sometimes it's just getting the ball away from our goal as much as possible, but we're all focused on one goal: winning and making a push for state."