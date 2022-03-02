Big time players step up in big time games.
And in the second to biggest game of the season, Jehovah-Jireh’s John-Paul Ricks did just that at the Ochsner/LHSAA Select Boys Basketball tournament.
Behind a fourth quarter in which he looked unstoppable; Ricks led the Warriors to a 54-39 win over ESA in the Division V semifinals on Wednesday at the Cajundome.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Warriors head coach Dirk Ricks said. “ESA played really well, and they really were a challenge for us. But our kids really stepped up.”
No one more than John-Paul, who was a force on both ends of the court, en route to finishing the game with a game-high 30 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals to help the Warriors avenge a 52-48 loss in the season opener in November to ESA.
“What can you say about John-Paul Ricks?” Falcons head coach Jason Fatheree asked rhetorically. “He is one of the best players here this week. If you haven’t seen him play, you need to get out here and come watch him play because that’s a special player.”
John-Paul displayed just how “special” of a player he is in the fourth quarter, when he scored the Warriors’ first 12 points en route to giving Jehovah-Jireh a commanding 48-35 lead with 1:28 remaining in the game.
“He was getting the ball in the middle and just attacking the paint,” Fatheree said of John-Paul. “He drew some fouls, and we were kind of late on a few rotations and he got some easy layups… He’s a (heckuva) player. You’re not stopping him with one guy. You have to have all five guys on him”
John-Paul said it wasn’t any one thing he saw in the fourth quarter as much as it was “he didn’t want to let his school down” by having the Warriors (20-11) not return to the finals.
“We lost to them at the beginning of the season,” John-Paul said. “We have a target on our back having won four state championships in a row, so we couldn’t let our school down.”
With the win, the Warriors, who are seeking to win its fifth consecutive state championship, will face District 7-C rival Family Christian at 12 p.m. on Saturday in the Division V finals.
“We’re going to have to be aggressive,” said Warriors guard Michael Bougere, who scored 10 points in the win against the Falcons. “We have to start off fast and play good defense.”
The Falcons (25-12), who saw their six-game winning streak snapped with the loss, have now fallen in the state semifinals for a third consecutive year and fourth time in the past five seasons.
In the losing effort, the Falcons were led by Ethan Harson and Alex Koval, both of whom finished with a team-high 12 points. Koval also had nine rebounds and two assists.