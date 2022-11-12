The Westminster Crusaders’ volleyball program brought home a trophy on Saturday, albeit not the one its longed for.
The Crusaders finished as the state runner-up in Division V after being defeated by Country Day in a thrilling 5-set match 26-24, 20-25, 17-25, 25-20 and 7-15 in the finals the Cajundome.
“We had a great season and I’m proud of the girls,” Crusaders head coach Keith Leon said. “They fought hard. Country Day is a great team and we fought until the end.”
The second-place finish is the best the Crusaders, who end the season 35-8 overall, have done in volleyball in school history.
“It’s been a great ride this year. Our girls are phenomenal, and they work hard every day,” Leon said. “This is what they wanted (to play Country Day) and we took them down to the wire. It was a great match.”
It is Country Day’s seventh consecutive volleyball state championship and they have now won 13 of the past 14 Division V titles.
“Great match,” Cajuns head coach Julie Ibieta said. “We knew Westminster was going to be a tough opponent. We were ready for it. I think we played some of our best volleyball that we have played and they pushed us to the limit. It was a great match.”
When the Crusaders won the first game 26-24, it was the first time since 2017 against Louise McGehee that the Cajuns had dropped a set in the state finals. In fact, that same year and match was also the last time anyone took Country Day to five games in the finals. It was also Country Day’s first match this season to go five sets.
“We were just talking about that,” said Leon about Country Day having swept every finals opponent they’ve faced since 2018. “And we took the to 5. I couldn’t be more prouder of our girls. We say it every day that the team that makes the less mistakes wins and that’s what happened in the end. We made more mistakes than them.”
Country Day’s Ellen Schneider, a Kansas signee, was the finals Most Outstanding Player. Schneider, who has been a consistent force for the Cajuns, recorded 28 kills, 2.5 blocks and an ace.
“So, imagine like a 17-foot wall,” said Crusaders senior Abigail Cunningham when describing what it was like trying to hit around and block against Schneider. “It has holes in it. It’s intimidating, but we kind of worked our way around it.”
Cunningham was equally impressive for the Crusaders against the Cajuns, leading the way with 22 kills and four aces.
“She’s a competitor,” Ibieta said. “She does a nice job. She has a great arm swing. She competes”
In addition to Cunningham, the Crusaders’ top performers were Carlie Horton (17 kills, 20 digs), Ada Horton (49 assists), Anna Warre (48 assists), Bethany Stoute (7 blocks), Aaliyah Arvie (4 blocks) and Caroline Lalonde (31 digs).
“This is special,” Leon said. “We just made history at Westminster that’s going to be there forever. Now, we have to work our way to win that finals. But this group right here, I can’t ask for anything better. They fought hard.”