Class 4A's No. 1-seeded Carencro Golden Bears have one of the best running back duos in the area in seniors Traylon Prejean and Kendrell Williams.

Prejean, who was given the nickname “Popcorn” by his grandmother due to his small stature, suffered a torn ACL last season after four games.

That naturally forced Williams to shoulder a heavy workload during the Bears' state quarterfinal campaign.

Therefore, Prejean put in the work this offseason to rehab his knee back to full strength. He's returned stronger than ever in his senior season and helped the Bears’ backfield become even more dangerous.

“I’m very proud of what’s happening with Popcorn (Prejean),” Bears coach Tony Courville said. “Just the time, effort and pain to get to where he’s at, it’s incredible. He’s a very determined young man with the football in his hand. He's relatively small for his competition, but he plays like he’s 6-4, 220. You rarely see the first defender stop him."

Prejean leads the Bears in rushing this season and has shown that he can be the workhorse back when needed. That was illustrated by his huge 173-yard performance last week with Williams held out for precautionary measures.

"We were able to hold Kendrell (Williams) out last week because of Popcorn (Prejean)," Courville said. "It was kind of a role reversal from last season, and Popcorn has taken advantage with more carries. He's a load to bring down. He got the nickname “Popcorn” from his grandmother due to his small stature, but he’s a bowling ball of muscle.”

Prejean’s return from the torn ACL wasn’t easy, but he had his mind set on returning to the gridiron for his senior season.

“It was a difficult process,” Prejean said. “Having to rehab and not going to games, it was just so much. I’m still writing, my journey’s still going on. It was a life-changing experience, and I had a lot of good people in my ear encouraging me. I kept pushing wanting to have a senior year, and I told myself just keep pushing.”

Prejean’s successful return to the field wasn’t a huge surprise to Courville, who described him as one of the most determined players he’s ever coached.

“He (Prejean) is a very determined young man,” Courville said. “He was determined to come back in his senior season, so this doesn’t surprise me. He’s just a great, driven young man, and I’m so proud of him to come back and be successful. All that has helped us as a football team. He’s a very selfless young man who just wanted to come back and help his team win.”

While Prejean doesn’t worry about his statistics, he’s fifth in the area in rushing with 781 yards this season and eight touchdowns.

“I tell the younger backs my mindset going into the game is that I’m the underdog,” Prejean said. “I don’t play for stats, I play to win. If we’re winning, then the stats will come. I preach to the younger guys give it everything you’ve got, and it’ll all fall into place."

Prejean has not only grown into a more complete running back, he's become a senior leader for the Bears.

“Since my freshman year, I knew my time was going to come,” Prejean said. “A lot of players look up to me. I’m still a clown, but when it comes to business, I get to business. I took on more of a leadership role this year. I wasn’t a leader like I am today, so I’m going to embrace it and make sure the guys under me are ready to go to war on Friday nights. It’s a good feeling."

While Prejean's focused on ending his senior season on a high note, he's hoping to continue his football career on higher levels.

“My plans are to play football at the next level and go to school for physical therapy,” Prejean said. “I’ll probably go to a junior college for two years then a four-year college. I want to play ball at the next level for sure. I’m not too worried right now, I know the right opportunity will come. I’m just focused on getting a ring. There will be so many memories to remember here at Carencro. All the players, coaches, teachers, all the moments. I just enjoy it.”