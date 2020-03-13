During a press conference with local reporters last month, while answering a question about freshman Trendon Watford’s defensive effort at the end of a loss to Kentucky, LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade pointed to Watford’s struggles on offense as a culprit for his lack of intensity on the other end.
“It goes back to why I try to coach offense a lot,” Wade said. “That has been my theory. Every coach sits up here and says you have to be able to guard when you are not making shots. I think it is hard to get people to do stuff defensively if they are not seeing success on offense.”
There’s at least one coach on the high school level in Louisiana who’s solved that coaching conundrum, at least with his own team. Because how else could Chad Pourciau’s Breaux Bridge Tigers possibly do what they do on a consistent basis?
Breaux Bridge is not prolific offensively, and it knows it isn’t. The Tigers’ primary focus is making life miserable for the opponent by guarding them tenaciously.
“We’re different,” Pourciau said after Breaux Bridge beat Carver 37-29 in the Class 4A semifinals on Thursday, holding the Rams to nine points in the second half. “We feed off of energy on defense. Other teams want to guard you when they’re making buckets. You notice that? NBA teams, college teams, high school kids — when they’re getting buckets, then they want to clap their hands and guard.
“We’re the opposite. We want to clap our hands and guard, and that’s going to lead to buckets. That’s the difference.”
Pourciau’s results are indisputable. With the win against Carver, the defending-champion Tigers (28-8) punched a ticket to the state championship game for the second straight year, set to host top-seeded Peabody at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Before last year, they’d had never been to the finals. In fact, last year was their first trip to the semifinals in 47 years.
Now, Breaux Bridge has become one of the most fearsome programs in 4A primarily because they’re relentless defensively. The Tigers feel confident in low-scoring games and even more confident in tight low-scoring games because the defensive focus never wavers.
“When we get in the locker room,” said senior all-state player Deandre Hypolite, “we talk about defense and how we can make stops.”
The season-long numbers paint a picture. The most points Breaux Bridge has given up all year is 63, and that came in an overtime loss to St. Thomas More in which the Tigers led by 12 in the fourth quarter.
No opponent has scored more than 57 points in any of the Tigers’ 28 wins this season, and that high mark came in the second round of the playoffs at Ellender. Including the win against Carver, which shot just 22.6% from the field on Thursday, Breaux Bridge limited an opponent to 30 or fewer points during a victory eight times. They held Southern Lab to 16 points during a win on Feb. 19.
Some of Breaux Bridge’s key contributors, like 6-foot-5 senior Trevonte Sylvester, is more concerned about playing hard-nosed defense even while having solid offensive outings. Sylvester’s 14-point, 11-rebound performance against Carver was a good example.
“The main thing I was thinking about was playing defense, boxing out and getting rebounds,” said Sylvester, who also two blocks and two steals. “Because I know if we stop them on defense, then offense is just going to come to us.
“That’s the main thing we talk about, like Deandre said, in the locker room. It’s just, ‘Defense, defense, defense.’ If we guard everybody and get stops and we get it on offense, then they can’t score. Ain’t no way to beat us if you can’t score.”
Breaux Bridge is also confident even when it knows the opponent, like Carver, is more athletic. The coaching staff pours over film and analyzes each opposing players’ strengths and weaknesses. Pourciau said his players trust the defensive game plan he and his staff devise.
“We say, ‘Hey, if they’re good enough to do something they’re not comfortable doing and they beat us, they were the better team,’” said Pourciau, who’s doubled as the school’s football coach the last two years. “So we know who’s going to shoot. We know who’s going to drive. So we game plan stuff, and the kids follow it. When they do, you hold teams to 29 points -- nine points in the second half.
“They said, ‘Coach, the only one we’re not going to run off the 3-point lead is (Carver’s Fredwood Evans)?’ I said, ‘Yeah, guys, they struggle to shoot the ball.’ They were 3 for 23 from the 3-point line.
Part of why opponents attempt so many 3-pointers against the Tigers is because they often dare them to by using a packline defense. A packline defense is a man-to-man look that sags off of players in an effort to clog the lane and prevent driving opportunities. That also makes it easier to get rebounds.
“We’re big on, ‘You get one shot, and you better make it,’” Pourciau said. “Because if you miss it, we’re going to rebound. That’s not just with our two bigs. Our guards do a great job of boxing out and getting on the glass. We don’t play real fast, so we’re not trying to get out in transition. So our guards help us rebound, which helps our defense.”
But if film study suggests it shouldn’t, Breaux Bridge doesn’t allow every player to get a free look at the goal from the perimeter. The strategy, like against Carver, changes based on matchups.
But the biggest key to success is the Tigers’ embracing the idea of team defense.
“We’re a basketball team with two basketball players and football guys, so scoring doesn’t come easy to us,” Pourciau said. “So our kids know that if we’re not going to score at will and play in the 80s and 70s, then we’re going to have to guard people to win games. They’ve bought into that, and they believe in that.”