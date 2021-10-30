Southside continued its winning streak Friday with a 34-13 win over heated rival Comeaux.
Here’s how it went down.
WHAT HAPPENED
Comeaux’s bevy of miscues made it easy for Southside to control the football, burn clock and get out with a win. The Sharks used a heavy dose of Kenneth King and Vernell Joseph on the ground combined with a few innovative offensive plays to keep the Spartans off guard all night.
Comeaux fumbled on its first possession of the game, but Southside didn’t take advantage. The following Comeaux possession resulted in a turnover on downs when the Spartans went for it on their own 29-yard line. Southside took advantage of that one with a Vernell Joseph touchdown.
Southside scored twice in the second quarter and busted the game open to take a 28-7 lead into halftime. The second half saw the Sharks close the game out with an 11-play 68-yard drive that took more than six minutes off the clock and ended with a Hudson Velotta touchdown.
TURNING POINT
After Southside took a 7-0 lead, Comeaux used two long passing plays to get into the end zone and tie the game 7-7. The Spartans seemingly had stolen momentum from the Sharks until the ensuing kickoff.
That’s when Jaydun Colbert made his mark on the game. Just as he did last week against Lafayette High, Colbert took the kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and revitalized the Southside sideline.
Colbert’s been a valuable on offense and defense, but he’s proven his worth on special teams. Colbert now has three returns for touchdowns and his threat to house kickoffs has affected the way opposing kickers kick off against the Sharks.
MALVEAUX INJURED
Midway through the second quarter, Comeaux’s Sean Malveaux came out of the game and the Spartans went with senior Alex Linzer. Linzer, a lefty, showed off some impressive athleticism at times, but the Spartans never found their groove once Malveaux exited the game.
Southside’s defense, which has been the strongest unit of the team this season, was in the backfield pressuring the quarterback all night. Both Malveaux and Linzer rarely had clean pockets to work from as the Sharks defense made its mark on yet another Sharks win.
COACHING MATTERS
Coach Josh Fontenot and his staff proved how much stability matters when it comes to high school football. As Comeau’s special teams made several mistakes throughout the night and seemingly never were in sync or found rhythm offensively, Southside continued to stick to their game plan and play sound and disciplined.
Comeaux’s first-year head coach Eric Holden has inherited a program that is going to take to build. While Holden seems to have the Spartans heading down the right track, Friday night’s contrasts between Holden’s new staff and Fontenot’s veteran staff showcased how important cohesion on the coaching staff can be.
PLAYOFF PUSH
As the regular season comes to a close next week against New Iberia, Southside is riding a five-game winning streak and a 5-1 record in District 3-5A. The Sharks are comfortably in the playoff picture and a win over New Iberia would have them soaring into the playoffs on a six game winning streak.
New Iberia is 0-9 on the season and would love to upset the Sharks Friday and get one in the win column. The Sharks have to stay focused against the Yellow Jackets and not go into the playoffs limping.