While losing quarterback Chantz Ceaser proved too much for the Carencro Bears, they fought until the end against the Brother Martin Crusaders.
Ceaser left the game near the end of the first quarter with what appeared to be a major knee injury, and the Crusaders were able to take advantage of the Bears' mistakes, which piled up in the second half, resulting in a 35-6 blowout win.
The Crusaders were strong on both sides of the ball in which they were explosive on offense and opportunistic on defense with three fumble recoveries.
“I’m just really proud of the guys,” Crusaders coach Mark Bonis said. “The guys came out here and exhibited physical and mental toughness. That’s part of who we are, that’s our football creed.
"You can’t just talk about it, that goes into their training and all the time they put in in the offseason to where they are now, so I’m very proud of them.”
The Bears offense could still move the ball without Ceaser, but new quarterback Davion Francis mishandling snaps proved too costly to overcome.
“When you lose a player of that magnitude (Ceaser), it’s a kick in the gut,” Bears coach Tony Courville said. “I’m proud of the way the guys responded. The score’s not indicative, but they kept on going. That (Brother Martin) is a really good football team out there, but we didn’t give up, and that’s what you want to see."
"We didn’t finish drives, and the drives that we had we couldn’t turn into points. We had a bunch of turnovers in the second half, but the kids never gave up, and I’m proud of them for that. There’s going to be adversity, and we’re dealing with some adversity right now, so we’ll have to sort this out and go forward.”
The Crusaders saw senior quarterback Garrett Mmahat deliver a nice performance in which he threw for 202 yards and heavily targeted junior Clayton Lonardo.
“Our offense is very flexible,” Bonis said. “We just kind of take what the defense gives us. We’re a heavy RPO team, so sometimes we’ll be running the football, sometimes it will be pass, it just depends on what the defense gives us.
"We were nervous tonight about them (Carencro) controlling the ball, as they do a great job of that. We knew we would have limited possessions, but just making sure we were efficient in all of our possessions.”
Lonardo finished with five catches for 151 yards and a touchdowns, and the explosive plays through the air allowed the running game to take over led by Torey Lambert and Jordan Thomas.
“He (Lonardo) has been great for us,” Bonis said. “On special teams, on offense, he really has been great. He plays it all, he’s had to play quarterback for us this year when Garrett (Mmahat) was down, but you can see how special it is with Garrett at quarterback and Lonrado at receiver. The connection between the two is very special.
"Those guys are Division I athletes. Neither has an offer, and it blows my mind. College coaches need to open their eyes and see those two.”
The Crusaders defense complemented the offense only allowing one late touchdown to the Bears after the game was in hand.
“The defense has played well all year,” Bonis said. “We were excited to see how they would play versus this style of offense because we had three weeks in a row of seeing option.
"We wanted to see how they matched up, and they did very well. I’m excited about how the defense has played all year, but it’s a work in progress, just want to keep improving in all three phases.”
The Bears (4-4, 2-0) still have a lot to look forward to moving forward, as they get St. Thomas More next week as they look to regroup and stay in contention for the district title.
“We’re back in district play, and we still have an opportunity to win district,” Courville said. “We’ll have to take it one day at a time. We’ll have to reevaluate and see where we are and if we have to make some position changes, but that’s just part of the game. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us.”