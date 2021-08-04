St. Edmund Blue Jays
WHAT WE KNOW
St. Ed’s head coach James Shiver loves balance. The Blue Jays were fairly balanced last year, throwing for about 1,400 yards and running for another 1,800 yards.
That balance will certainly be helped by an offensive line that is long on experience, physicality and size. St. Ed’s will return four starters on the o-line, headlined by seniors Connor Diaz and Austin Stanford.
“We’re bringing back a group that has been together for the last three years with maybe one or two changes the entire time,” St. Ed’s head coach James Shiver said. “We’re coming in with a lot of experience. We may change formations, but our offensive plays and blocking schemes really don’t.”
Diaz, a second-team All-State selection last year, is generating recruiting interest from everything from Division III up to the Sun Belt. Listed at 265 pounds, his long and thick frame will give the Blue Jays the edge required to win at the point of attack.
Diaz will open holes for junior Taylor Daire, who averaged nearly 10 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns on only 29 carries last year. Shiver has big belief in Daire’s ability to lead the Blue Jay running game along with William Bundick.
As it is at most 1A schools, many guys will be expected to play both ways. However, Shiver has a lot of trust in his group of seniors to make the right plays and contribute heavily.
Additionally, Shiver added a Super Bowl winning assistant to his staff in former LSU standout and NFL defensive back Tharold Simon.
Shiver has a strong belief in his new defensive backs coach, and has hopes of him taking on more responsibility in the future.
“It took me two years to talk him into it,” Shiver said. “We played 43 7-on-7 games last year. We won somewhere around 30 of them. He put in so many new coverages, and when he talks to them they know he’s been there.”
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
St. Ed’s lost a key player this offseason in Kieran Davis.
Davis, the son of former New Orleans Saints defensive end Charles Grant, transferred to a school in Georgia and will not be with the program this season.
Davis was not only the Blue Jays’ leading rusher last season with nearly 800 yards, but also provided a big hand on the defensive line.
“He was an All-State level running back as well as an All-District defensive end,” Shiver said. “We have some guys coming in who we think can fill his shoes on defense. That’s hard to say, you can’t exactly fill Michael Jordan’s shoes, but you can replace him and do a great job doing it.”
Shiver has confidence in Daire and Bundick’s ability to provide the 1-2 punch he prefers. However, it remains to be seen if the duo can hold up for an entire season of pounding.
“Daire is really fast and made a lot of big plays for us last year,” Shiver said. “We’re hoping he can be that every down back and not just the third-down guy like last year.”
HOW WE SEE IT
In a district that features two heavy-hitters in Catholic-Pointe Coupee and Opelousas Catholic and an emerging Sacred Heart, St. Ed’s should be able to hold its own in the district race.
However, it remains to be seen how sorely Davis will be missed this year. He brought explosiveness and physicality to the St. Ed’s offense all at once. If Daire and Bundick prove themselves up to the challenge of filling Davis’s shoes, St. Ed’s will be a contender in District 5-1A.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Austin Stanford
OL 5-9, 240, Sr
Nicknamed “Bull”, Stanford is a smart multi-year starter who will also contribute on defense. Long on work ethic, he played all last year with a torn shoulder muscle. Shiver expects him to make a run at All-Parish.
Luke Vidrine
QB 6-0, 175, Sr
Vidrine is a first-year starter that has rebounded from a torn achilles tendon during his career. He’s a gritty player that brings a dual-threat at quarterback the Blue Jays lacked last year. He led a JV team that went 9-1 last year with its only loss coming by five points to St. Thomas More.
William Driggs
OLB/S, 5-9, 155, Sr
Small on size but big on physicality, Driggs was one of St. Ed’s leading tacklers last season.
Garrett Dubois
LB, 5-10, 170 Sr
Shiver calls him surprising with how well he plays middle linebacker. He is expected to be the heart of the Blue Jay defense.
William Bundick
RB, 5-7 160 Sr
Shiver calls him his “slash” guy. Bundick will occupy a similar role to All-District Easten Coleman last year, playing some slot, running back, tight end, and may even line up on the outside.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Base Offense: Spread
WR Mark Fruge (5-8, 145, Sr.)*
WR Justin Landry (6-0, 175, Sr.)
OL Connor Diaz (6-1, 265, Sr.)*
OL Matt McGee (5-8, 220, So.)*
OL Austin Stanford (5-9, 200, Sr.)*
OL Blaise Lejeune (6-0, 225, Sr.)*
OL Jacob Bearb (5-9, 200, Jr.)
QB Luke Vidrine (5-9, 175, Sr.)
RB Taylor Daire (5-9, 185, Jr.)*
RB William Bundick (5-9, 165, Sr.)*
RB Sam Prudhomme (5-8, 155, Sr.)
DEFENSE
Base Defense: 4-2-5
DE Landon Carroll (5-9, 155, Jr.)
DT Connor Diaz (6-1, 265, Sr.)*
DT Austin Stanford (5-9, 200, Sr.)*
DE Ian Dupre (6-0, 185, Sr.)
LB Garrett Dubois (5-10, 185, Sr.)*
LB William Driggs (5-8, 155, Sr.)*
LB Wesley LaFleur (5-10, 185, Jr.)
CB Mark Fruge (5-8, 145, Sr.)*
CB Kaleb George (5-10, 165, Sr.)
SS William Bundick (5-9, 165, Sr.)*
SS Justin Landry (6-0, 175, Sr.)
*- Denotes returning starter
Key losses: Kieran Davis, Kason Hollier, Easten Coleman, Luke Trahan.
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: James Shiver
Record: 11-7 at school (13-15 overall)
Assistants: Nick Trosclair, Cade LeBlanc, Corey Diaz, Louis Rider, Tharold Simon.
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 OAKDALE
Sept. 10 Basile
Sept. 17 TARA
Sept. 24 Evangel
Oct. 1 LIVONIA
Oct. 8 OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC
Oct. 15 NORTH CENTRAL
Oct. 22 SACRED HEART-VP
Oct. 29 WESTMINSTER
Nov. 5 Catholic-PC
Home games in ALL CAPS
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 6: Opelousas Catholic
The Blue Jays didn't get the opportunity to face parish rival Opelousas Catholic last season, and this year's matchup will be much anticipated in what could end up deciding who takes the District 5-1A crown.
2020 RESULTS
Lost Avoyelles 36-29
Beat Ville Platte 54-0
Beat Natchitoches Central 35-34
Beat North Central 57-0
Beat Pine Prairie 69-6
Beat Westminster 52-7
Lost Catholic-PC 35-21
Playoffs
Lost Riverside 38-19
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 5-3
2019: 6-5
2018: 9-2
2017: 10-2
2016: 5-6