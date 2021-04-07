Jaxon Manuel's clutch hitting sparked St. Thomas More to a come-from-behind 5-4 win at Teurlings Catholic in District 5-4A baseball action on Tuesday.
In the top of the seventh, the Cougars trailed Teurlings 4-3 with two outs when Manuel drove in Landon Morrow and courtesy runner Tyler Collins with a single off reliever Ian Johnson.
In the bottom half of the inning, pitcher Michael Landry closed out the game to give STM (14-10, 5-0) its fourth straight win.
"Whenever Teurlings and St. Thomas More play, it doesn't matter what the score is, it's always one of those types of games," STM coach Gary Perkins said.
"Our kids didn't quit. We kept coming back. Each time they scored, we came back and matched it."
Johnson, who relieved Teurlings starting pitcher Ryan Richard in the sixth inning, walked Josh Stevenson to begin the seventh.
Tanner Hornback then hit into a double play, followed by consecutive hits by Morrow and Eli Benoit to set up Manuel's game-winning hit.
"Manuel looked awesome today." Perkins said. "He's our second baseman. Sometimes we work a different lineup depending on who is pitching and that put him at designated hitter today. He did an outstanding job.
The senior, who batted sixth in the lineup, went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. He also scored a run and reached base another time on a walk.
"It was kind of bittersweet because I worked with (Teurlings coach Brooks) Badeaux for several years on my hitting," Manuel said. "So for me to be up on the big stage in our first district game with Teurlings, I loved it. I wanted it.
"We play for each other, especially because last year ended so early. As a result, we're not really experienced. So when we get a chance to get on the field and compete against our rivals, we're going to bring out A-game."
Wilton Taylor got the start for STM and went six innings, allowing four runs with four strikeouts and a walk.
"The pitchers did an outstanding job," Perkins said. "Taylor is a freshman. He battled for six innings and then we brought in Michael Landry to close. It just worked out for us today. We're down to our five or six pitchers that we're going to use for the remainder of the year.
"Some of these guys are going to have to step up in a different role than just starter-only. We brought Mike in as a closer, hoping he could finish the job. Obviously he's a pretty good pitcher. We believed in him to get those last three outs."
Adam Faust, batting eighth in the lineup for the Cougars, went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. He also scored a run.
"I really liked what the bottom of our order did today, from the five-hole on down," Perkins said. "They were really clutch for us today."
Benoit went 2-for-4, Morrow was 1-for-3 and Stevenson reached base twice on walks and drove in a run.
"I don't think they were giving Josh any quality pitches to hit," Perkins said. "He's a good player. They did what they had to do to win the game. I thought they hit the ball well today. They made some great defensive plays."
Richard pitched well for Teurlings, allowing three hits and two earned runs over 5.1 innings while throwing 86 pitches.
Leadoff hitter Oakley Bourque led the Rebels (11-12, 1-2) with two hits and two runs scored. In the bottom of the third, Bourque blasted a triple to left field and scored on a RBI groundout by Connor Kleinpeter.
"It was just a well played game on both sides," Perkins said. "I'll be honest with you. They've beaten us before at our place. We've beaten them at their place. It doesn't matter if these two teams play in a parking lot. It's always going to be a close game.
"I feel good about this little team we have this year. They battle hard. They don't quit. It was two balanced teams playing. As long as we have one swing left, I'm going to believe in the Cougars."