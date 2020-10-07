While playing on a Wednesday night wasn't in anyone's plans, the Eunice Bobcats didn't miss a beat.

The Bobcats were taking on the Breaux Bridge Tigers and were looking to get their revenge after the Tigers had beaten them last season in a close contest. It was all Bobcats in this one, as they dominated in all aspects of the game to come away with a commanding 30-0 victory.

The Bobcats defense was outstanding for the the second week in a row and hasn't allowed a single point so far under first-year head coach Andre Vige.

"I felt we kind of came out without rhythm," Vige said. "I think with two days of practice we kind of fell behind, but then we started getting rhythm with two drives there in the first half. In the second half I felt we were more physical up front."

While the Bobcats started off a little slow, it didn't take them too long to get going on offense, and their defense went the extra mile to seal the victory.

"It's a veteran squad," Vige said. "They just kept on playing hard, but I've got to give it up to our defense tonight. They were great. Shutout tonight that's two weeks straight. Breaux Bridge is a good football team. They're well coached, and for us to shut them out was big for our defense."

The Bobcats' defense helped spark their momentum starting in the secondary with a pair of interceptions by sophomore cornerback Ty'shun Joseph.

"Turnovers are always a big key to the game," Vige said. "I thought we took care of the ball. We got inside the 10 a couple of times and got no points, but I thought our defense played well. We had two or three interceptions, and we were flying to the ball tonight."

Johnson played a key part on defense on a night in which the Bobcats secondary intercepted three passes and allowed only one completed pass by Tigers' quarterbacks.

"I was just flying to the ball getting after it," Joseph said. I just ran my keys, made sure I was in the right spot at the right time and made a great play. We kept pushing and shut them out.

"I wasn't expecting this, but I had to run my keys like coach said. I was in the right place at the right time, and it came right to me."

The Bobcats offense leaned on their running game led by senior running backs Jeoul Hill and Deon Ardoin, who combined for over 150 yards on the ground.

"He (Hill) is a weapon," Vige said. "We didn't run him very early. Second quarter we kind of utilized him a little bit more, and then we came with Deon here late. Deon ran the ball hard late. He (Hill) is an all-around performer.

"We expect him to catch the ball, but he's really a good guy running the ball. What's he's done for us in three years I really can't explain. I wish we could have him for about three more."

Hill ended up with a total of three touchdowns on the night, one rushing and two receiving, and is part of a seasoned senior class that has playoff experience dating back to their 2018 state title run.

"We had to get revenge," Hill said. "Last year they (Breaux Bridge) had got us, so we had to keep that on our own head. We had to execute, do our thing, and it worked out. That's all that mattered. We had it on our mind all year. We had to throw in a little extra stuff to mess people's minds up.

"I'm always confident in our offense. Never doubt it. This groups special. It's our last year doing this for the seniors, we've got to do what we've got to do. Keep our foot on the gas, no brakes."

That senior group is led by dual threat quarterback Simeon Ardoin, who was efficient as a passer and did what he needed for the offense to sustain drives.

"Simeon is a great leader," Vige said. "Everybody looks up to him, and we had a couple plays there that we didn't like the look, and he knows that we don't like those particular looks, so he looked at me and we changed the play and we had successful plays doing it."

While the Bobcats are rolling right now with a 2-0 start, they face some uncertainty with Hurricane Delta incoming, but the plan is to keep their momentum going into next week against Abbeville on the road.

"Once again hats off to our defense," Vige said. "I thought the played well. I thought our offense did well too, but I think there's room for improvement there. I thought Simeon made some good decisions tonight, and our running backs Jeoul and Deon ran very hard, but I see room for improvement.

"Right now we're going to have to take it day by day. First we've got to get everybody safe. Hopefully this storm does the least amount of damage that we can hope for, and hopefully we get to play our game against Abbeville next week."