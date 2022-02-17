In what was arguably their best overall performance of the season, the Lafayette Christian Lady Knights showed they were ready to make a run.
Behind an outstanding team performance that saw four players score at least 17 points, the Lady Knights rolled to a 91-29 victory over St. Mary’s to advance to the Division III semifinals.
“Our plan was to come out and make a statement early,” Lady Knights head coach Errol Rogers said. “I’m not bragging, but we are the defending Division III champions, and I told the girls it was time to show everybody what type of team you are.”
The challenge issued by Rogers was more than answered by the Lady Knights, who were led by Jada Richard, Monae Duffy, Eve Alexander and Indy Hebert. Richard, a sophomore guard, finished with a game-high 28 points, 16 of which came in the first quarter.
In addition to Richard, who also had 12 assists and seven steals, Duffy finished with a double-double as she scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Alexander finished with 18 points, while Hebert ended the night with 17.
“We have people who can play,” Rogers said. “Everybody sees Jada because she’s special, but we have other kids who can play basketball. We also have three or four kids who can play Division I basketball.”
The Lady Knights, who improved to 23-7 overall, will face the winner of St. Thomas Aquinas/Menard in the semifinals at the Alario Center in Westwego at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
“We really hadn’t played well this year,” Rogers said. “Don’t get me wrong, we played some really good teams. Our schedule that we played helped put us in the position to play the way we played (Thursday).”