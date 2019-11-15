NEW IBERIA - Despite a 39-7 win over No. 23 Livonia in a Class 4A first-round playoff game at home Friday, Westgate coach Ryan Antoine wasn't in a celebratory mood following the game.
The 10th-seeded Tigers (8-3) coasted to the easy victory, but they also squandered several potential scoring drives.
"We got a win, but we did a terrible job of executing in the red zone," said Antoine, whose team drove six times into Livonia territory with no points to show for it. "This game could have been put away a long time ago.
"We could not sustain the run game at all. We have to clean that up. Our offensive play tonight was not good at all. People are going to expose that in the later rounds."
On the first possession of the game, Westgate was able to run the ball effectively. Junior tailback Kevion Sophus carried four times for 58 yards to set up a 9-yard touchdown pass from Brennon Landry to Kayshon Boutte, and the rout was on.
After that drive, however, the Tigers struggled with the ground game as Sophus netted only two yards on 10 carries the rest of the way.
"Our defense helped us out a lot by flipping the field and forcing turnovers," Antoine said. "We also did some good things on special teams, but we have to make sure we can run the football. I told the offensive line to block the man in front of them.
"Watching from the sidelines, we're standing up and trying to catch them. All they were doing was slanting inside, but they were beating us off the ball. If we just move our feet and get some push, we could sustain our run game. That was a very bad performance."
Boutte scored another touchdown in the first quarter when Landry fired a 14-yard slant pass to the LSU commitment with 1:47 remaining. Boutte also had a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown negated by a penalty.
"On the first drive, we were able to dictate our pace and dictate our identity, and then we got away from that," Antoine said. "When you have those splash players like Kayshon Boutte and Makholven Sonn, you can get those big plays, but sometimes our other guys get lax. We forget about what we're trying to do with running the football, so we have to be a complete team and focus on that, as well.
"We definitely have to run the football better. Opponents are going to take away our passing game and take away our weapons, so we're going to have to be able to line up and get some push running the football. We're going to focus on that a lot this week as we prepare to go and face a tough Assumption team."
Both of Boutte's catches went for touchdowns, while Sonn had a 31-yard reception and sophomore Jordan Doucet added a 26-yard catch.
Landry was 4-of-10 passing for 80 yards. Sophomore Danny Lewis, who plays quarterback in the jumbo package, ran for three one-yard touchdowns.
"Danny is part of our goal-line package at the quarterback position," Antoine said. "He's more of a downhill, tough guy. He's a weapon for us, and we're going to use him as much as we can."
Connor Scott nailed a 25-yard field goal and the Tigers recorded a safety when Livonia (6-4) wasn't able to get a punt off from its own end zone.
"The defensive guys were all flying around and doing a great job," Antoine said. "They got back to basics and did what we're supposed to do defensively. I'm definitely proud of those guys because that was a very talented team we played against. We were able to do a great job of containing them."