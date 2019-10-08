Before we flip the page to the second half of the 2019 high school football season, let’s look back at the first half of the year and hand out some awards for the Acadiana area’s best in prep football.
BEST TEAM
St. Thomas More
If you’ve been following my weekly Super 10 ranking, this is a pretty obvious pick. The Cougars are 4-1 heading into Friday’s district opener against Westgate. STM’s lone loss came last week against Class 5A juggernaut Catholic-Baton Rouge, a 52-50 game decided on a field goal as time expired.
Let’s be honest: The loss to the Bears, as frustrating as it was for STM, is pretty meaningless in the grand scheme of things. Of course the Cougars would have liked to have won the game, and it would have made a loud statement across the state. But STM could have beaten the New England Patriots last week, and it would have had no impact on their ultimate goal — winning the Division II state championship. It’s by no means a lock that the Cougars will win that division, but no other Division II teams appears to be on their level this year.
BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER
Luke Doucet, Iota
There were several tough decisions to make on the midseason awards list, but best offensive player may have been the most difficult. I don’t think I could have gone wrong by picking STM quarterback Caleb Holstein, the reigning Class 4A Offensive Player of the Year.
But I’m going to go a different route and choose another player who earned all-state honors as a junior, Doucet. Even after rushing for 2,367 yards and 26 touchdowns last year, Bulldogs coach Josh Andrus was expecting Doucet to be even better as a senior. The 5-foot-9, 227-pound bruiser managed to lower his 40-yard dash time while adding weight in the offseason.
Turns out, Andrus’ suspicions were accurate. Doucet has already rushed for 1,084 yards and 13 touchdowns on 85 carries, including last week’s 319-yard performance against North Vermilion. The 5-0 Bulldogs have scored 185 points this season as a team, and Doucet is responsible for 42 percent of that. Essentially, he’s carrying the Iota offense.
BEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER
Thaos Figaro, Acadiana
Once again, another tough choice, but it’s hard not to pick the best player on perhaps the best defense in the area. Figaro, a junior defensive end, has been an absolute wrecking ball for a Rams defense that is giving up 13.4 points per game.
It says something when a sophomore earns first-team all-district honors in a 5A league. Figaro did just that in 2018. The 6-2, 220-pounder racked up 74 tackles, including seven sacks and 14 total tackles for loss.
Five games into his junior season, Figaro has already exceeded the sack total (8) from last year, to go along with 33 total tackles, four forced fumbles, two blocked kicks and a touchdown.
BEST SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER
Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
This one is easy. Ryan isn’t just one of the best return specialists in the state; the junior might be one of the best in the country.
That might sound a bit like hyperbole, but consider the fact that he’s already been named to the all-state team as a return specialist twice. With an offer sheet that includes LSU, Ryan is considered one of the 30 best junior prospects nationally, according to 247Sports.
Through five games of his junior season, he’s done nothing to disprove that acclaim. The 6-foot, 195-pound athlete has scored 11 touchdowns this season, five of which have come on either kickoff or punt returns. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns against Acadiana. Against Evangel last week, he scored on offense, defense and special teams. LCA’s nickname for Ryan, “Three Phase Sage,” is very fitting.
BEST COACH
Chad Pourciau, Breaux Bridge
I’m still amazed by what Pourciau has done at Breaux Bridge over the past two years. Whether it be basketball or football, the man just knows how to coach high school athletes.
Pourciau, 32, had already turned the Tigers into a formidable basketball school before assuming head coaching duties of the Breaux Bridge football team late last summer when Terry Martin left for the same position at Loreauville. Despite the sudden change, Pourciau led the gridiron Tigers to an eight-win season last year, including their first postseason win since 2014. He then jumped into basketball and guided Breaux Bridge to their first state championship in program history.
It looked like it would be a long year for Pourciau and the football team when Carencro bullied the Tigers during Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree at Cajun Field in late August. But Pourciau, in his first year calling offensive plays, and his staff adjusted. The Tigers are now 4-1 heading into Friday’s rivalry game against Cecilia, including beating state finalists Catholic-New Iberia and Eunice.
All of that is nothing short of remarkable, especially at a 4A school. Tip of the cap to a rising star.
BEST SURPRISE
Opelousas Catholic Vikings
I could have gone in several different directions with this one.
An argument could be made that the best stories in the area, for different reasons, are a pair of District 3-5A teams — Southside and Lafayette High. The Sharks, in their first season playing LHSAA-sanctioned varsity games, started the season 3-0 with a solid home-opening win against Church Point. The Lions, on the other hand, are 4-1 for the first time since 2014.
But I’m going to go with Opelousas Catholic as my biggest surprise. OC has been a strong program for a long time, even reaching the 1A state championship game as recently as 2005. That hadn’t changed in three previous season Thomas David had been the Vikings head coach, winning seven games each time.
Perhaps I should have seen this coming after OC beat Ascension Episcopal in the jamboree. But, frankly, I didn’t envision OC beating a really good Vermilion Catholic team in Week 2 and being 5-0 at this point, outscoring opponents 192-48. Only Catholic-Pointe Coupee seems to be standing in the Vikings’ way of an undefeated regular season.
BEST BREAKOUT PLAYER
Dartravien “Pop” Girod, Breaux Bridge
Girod caught my attention the first time I saw him play as a sophomore, scoring twice in the Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree that year. But his sophomore season was cut short due to a season-ending injury. He returned for his junior season and put up strong numbers, catching 38 passes for 761 yards and 10 touchdowns.
But as a senior, the Southern Miss commitment has been nearly unguardable. Even Teurlings, who double-teamed Girod throughout last week’s game, could prevent him from scoring long touchdowns on a jet sweep and a quick slant. On the season, Girod has caught 23 passes for 677 yards and eight touchdowns.
BEST NEWCOMER
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More
Another category with several great candidates, including Southside quarterback Dillon Monette, but I have to go with Bech.
With the Cougars graduating a handful of key skill position players from last year’s record-setting offense, it opened the door for Bech, a junior first-year starter, to emerge. Even before the season began, Bech earned an offer from UL, an indication of his immense talent.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound wideout hasn’t disappointed through five games, catching 46 passes for 700 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s averaging 140 receiving yards per game and 15 yards per reception.