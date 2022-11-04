Breaux Bridge swept South Terrebonne on Thursday to advance into the regional round of the Division II volleyball playoffs with plenty of motivation.
One, there was the desire to enjoy postseason success.
Secondly, the Tigers were dedicating the game to a BBHS student who died and presented the deceased student’s mother, Rustina Bienvenu, the game ball in a ceremony after the game Thursday night.
Maddex Bienvenu died Oct. 29 and dedicating the game to Maddex gave the team a massive emotional boost contributing to the victory, assistant coach Laurie Simon said.
“I feel like that’s the most consistent we played all year," Simon said. "We didn’t have a lot of mistakes. We didn’t have a lot of serving errors. We didn’t have a lot of passing errors. I think it was huge. I think we played better because of it."
Sydney Thibodeaux, who was Maddex’s cousin, said that the team’s support for the Bienvenu family made her feel like the team has a strong connection to the community and really cares about the people pf BBHS.
“(The team’s support) made me really feel like they loved us and they wanted to be there for us, and it just really made my heart happy,” Thibodeaux said.
BBHS relied heavily on sophomore setter Thibodeaux to facilitate the offense as she played every point in all three sets for the Tigers.
Thibodeaux had 32 assists in the match against South Terrebonne and will look to clean up mistakes as they continue in the Division II playoffs, Thibodeaux said. Thibodeaux committed seven double hit fouls in the match.
“She’s been a very big success for our team. Without her, you know, we couldn’t really be where we are,” coach Alexander said.
Marli Goodie led the team in kills with 15, and Ma’Kayla Dural had 10 kills. The setting of Thibodeaux was crucial to allowing the BBHS hitters to have the success they did, according to Goodie.
“Sydney did a lot offensively, like, without the sets there’s no hits. So, I think that relationship was key,” Goodie said.
South Terrebonne was almost able to tie the second set until senior libero Katelyn Broussard hit two aces in a row to bring the score to 14-10 forcing an STHS timeout. Breaux Bridge would go on to win the second set 25-19.
“I was really spot serving, and I was seeing where their weak spots are on the court and I was spot serving to them,” Broussard said.
Breaux Bridge will play at Belle Chasse on Saturday and will look to keep its momentum going and make it to state but win or lose the Tigers will not give up their team spirit, Broussard said.
“We’re just gonna play, give it our all no matter win or lose. We’re just gonna go out together,” Broussard said.