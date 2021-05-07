BATON ROUGE — It was a day for versatility and power on Thursday’s opening day of action at the LHSAA State Track Meet at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.
Highland Baptist’s Marin Barras set three new personal bests, and one Class 1A record, en route to the Outstanding Performer Award in Class 1A.
Barras won the shot put with a heave of 43 feet, 7½ inches, the discus with a new class mark of 131-2 and the javelin with a winning 133-foot effort for 30 points.
Meanwhile in Class B, ESA junior Ayden Brown swept the unusual combination of the 200-meter dash (26.40), 400 and 800 meters as her team fell to Christian Episcopal 78-66 in the team race.
JS Clark of Opelousas, on the other hand, used its speed to run away with the Class B team state championship for the third consecutive season.
Brylen Tyler won the 100 (10.97) and 200 (22.22) and Joseph Levier took home top honors in the 400 (49.91) to rule the shorter races.
The 4x400 relay team of Levier, Willis O’Marion, Channing Arvie and Tyler roared home in 3:35.54 to cap a winning 127-point team showing by JS Clark.
JS Clark also won the 4x200 and was second in the 4x100 relays.
But not all the Bulldogs' success came with the running events. D'Marcus Fugett won the javelin (136-6) and Trevor Daugherty won the long jump (21-10.25). Also, Arvie finished second in the triple jump (43-2.25).
While JS Clark was the top team, Highland's Barras was the top individual on the first day.
“I hope this is the start of a big day,” UL signee Barras said after the shot put. “I got two days of rest this week, and then I didn’t push myself. That worked for state indoors, and again today.
“I was a little nervous on the javelin,” she acknowledged of an opening 102-9. “My coaches just told me to keep it straight, so that’s what I did. I had another 130-foot discus throw after the winning one in the third round.”
For ESA, Brown was happy with her performance in the longer event she added to her repertoire.
“I had been running the 200 and 400, and they asked me to add the 800 this year,” Brown said. “It is unusual. I have been losing and event here or there this season, but I guess I just found something today.
“It was strange not having track last year. I had been training hard for the season. So I used the time to train to get better.”
ESA teammate Irene Kaiser got into the multi-event act by winning the 100 meter hurdles (18.01), the long jump (16-7) and placing second in the triple jump in 33-10.25, while Anna Grace Hebert was 3,200 runner-up.
The top effort for ESA boys came when Richard Magann won the discus at 127-9.
Supporting Barras for Highland was Brianna Sensley with a pair of fourth places in the long jump and triple jump.
Westminster’s Emma Bacilla was second in the javelin with a 127-9 throw.
Also in Class 1A, Vermilion Catholic sophomore Lanie Broussard placed second in the 400 at 1:00.05.
“The best part of my race was the finish, even though it felt like I was going to die,” Broussard said.
Top efforts among Class 1A boys were by Highland’s Jarworski Johnson, a 50.53 win in the 400, and teammate Myles Liggans’ 22-2½ long jump win.