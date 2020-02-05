Comeaux boys basketball coach Jeremy Whittington may have been frustrated that his team found itself in this position in the first place — trailing 42-35 heading into the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s District 3-5A matchup with New Iberia and seemingly unable to climb out of the hole it fell into early — but Whittington’s parting shot to his players just before the period began offered optimism.
“Ain’t nobody going to beat you this quarter if you don’t want them to,” Whittington said.
What Whittington didn’t know at the time was that it would take more than the last quarter of regulation to down the No. 3 team in Class 5A and extend the Spartans’ winning streak to 10 games.
No. 9 Comeaux (19-5, 2-0) outlasted the Yellow Jackets (20-3, 1-1) in double overtime 59-57 behind a 21-point effort from senior guard Tre’ Harris, moving the Spartans into the driver’s seat in the league title race.
But a stellar second-half effort from the Spartans’ two-sport standout is only part of what was a truly wild night at Comeaux High.
Harris, a second-team all-metro performer who signed a football scholarship with Louisiana Tech in December, was held scoreless in the first half. The Spartans trailed by as many 10 in the second quarter, and the 31 points Comeaux surrendered in the first half was far too many for Whittington’s liking
“We dug ourselves a hole early because everything we talked about — everything we prepared for, all of that stuff — we didn’t get the reality of it until they punched us in the mouth to start,” Whittington said. “I knew we may take that because we haven’t played a team like that in a long time. It’s been 10-12 games since we played a good, solid team — like Wossman, the last time we lost.”
But Harris carried Comeaux in the fourth quarter, accounting for 12 of his team’s 14 points in the period. Harris drew a foul with 5.2 seconds left on a drive to the basket and made one of his two free throws to tie the game at 49.
“That kid never stopped,” Whittington said of Harris. “He was drained. I don’t know that he sat more than maybe four or five minutes in that second quarter, and after that, that was it. He played the rest way. He played with fouls and was able to play strong.”
But New Iberia’s Stiles Jolivet nearly spoiled Harris’ heroics after a timeout with 4.4 seconds left. The senior point guard caught the ensuing inbound, dribbled behind his back just past halfcourt and freely laid the ball up. But two officials ruled Jolivet didn’t get the shot off in time.
The first overtime brought even more drama.
Comeaux took a 55-50 lead on a highlight-worthy layup by Josh Simon, in which he dribbled behind his back to shed a defender and get a free look at the goal. But a bucket by Jaterrius Fusilier, who finished with a game-high 22 points, inched the Yellow Jackets closer.
Two possessions later, after both teams came up empty on free-throw attempts, Jaquan Latula extended the game. Latula received two chances from 3-point territory, the second coming off an offensive rebound by Allen Walker, and he canned the second attempt at the buzzer with a hand in his face.
“It was tough seeing that ball go in because everybody was boxed out," Whittington said. "I think the problem was nobody boxed and released to get the rebound.”
Comeaux once again grabbed the lead in the second overtime on a 3-pointer by Trayvon Batiste and a free throw by Simon, but the Spartans’ fate came down to two New Iberia free-throw attempts with 1.1 seconds on the clock. The first one was short, and after an intentional miss on the second attempt, Comeaux came down with the loose ball.
Both teams struggled from the free throw line throughout the game, especially the Yellow Jackets in the second half. Comeaux made 16 of its 29 tries from the stripe. After making 12 of its 13 attempts in the first half, the Yellow Jackets connected on only two of their 14 the rest of the way.
“To pull that out, I know they had to miss free throws, but we missed free throws,” Whittington said. “If we make free throws in either one of those overtimes, I feel like it’s over.”
Nevertheless, Whittington was relieved and thrilled to secure a victory that should help the Spartans, which missed the playoffs last year, rise up the Class 5A power ranking. Especially considering it was only Comeaux’s second game in the last two weeks — a previously scheduled game against St. Thomas More was canceled — Whittington believes his team needed to be tested like that.
“We’ve really just been stagnant, and I feel like the kids have been dying to get back into this competition,” Whittington said. “So I’m just proud of them, man. Every kid on our team, every kid that was in that jersey tonight, gave us everything they had. I felt like they were prepared for it. They never just lost it. They took over when they stepped out in the second half.
“It took us two overtimes, but I felt like they played awesome.”