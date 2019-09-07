WEEK 2 SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
Welsh at Iota
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
Ruston at Acadiana
Cecilia at Comeaux
St. Martinville at Lafayette High
Church Point at Southside
New Iberia at Carencro
Barbe at St. Thomas More
Teurlings at Hannan
Northside at LCA
Westgate at Vandebilt Catholic
Catholic-NI at Breaux Bridge
Opelousas Catholic at Vermilion Catholic
North Vermilion at Kaplan
Rayne at Abbeville
Northwest at Opelousas
Erath at Loreauville
Port Barre at Beau Chene
Sulphur at Notre Dame
Catholic-PC at Ascension
Gueydan at Delcambre
Jennings at Eunice
Westlake at Crowley
St. John at Jeanerette
North Central at Tara
Westminster at Houma Christian
Highland Baptist at Hamilton Christian
St. Edmund at Bunkie