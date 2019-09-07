ACA.ComeauxTeurlings.090719.006
Buy Now

Comeaux High Spartans tries to run against the Comeaux defense on Friday night September 6, 2019. ORG XMIT: BAT1909062054292988

 PHOTO BY BUDDY DELAHOUSSAYE

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12

Welsh at Iota

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

Ruston at Acadiana

Cecilia at Comeaux

St. Martinville at Lafayette High

Church Point at Southside

New Iberia at Carencro

Barbe at St. Thomas More

Teurlings at Hannan

Northside at LCA

Westgate at Vandebilt Catholic

Catholic-NI at Breaux Bridge

Opelousas Catholic at Vermilion Catholic

North Vermilion at Kaplan

Rayne at Abbeville

Northwest at Opelousas

Erath at Loreauville

Port Barre at Beau Chene

Sulphur at Notre Dame

Catholic-PC at Ascension

Gueydan at Delcambre

Jennings at Eunice

Westlake at Crowley

St. John at Jeanerette

North Central at Tara

Westminster at Houma Christian

Highland Baptist at Hamilton Christian

St. Edmund at Bunkie

View comments