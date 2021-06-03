Coming off their first state championship since 1992, the Carencro Golden Bears went into the spring with excitement along with some questions.
The Bears will only returning eight starters from last year’s state championship team - five on offense and three on defense - but head coach Tony Courville was pleased with how the new starters complemented the returners this spring.
The Bears have their eyes set on repeating with a solid foundation in place and are coining this season as a reload as opposed to a rebuild despite losing some key starters.
“It (the state championship) was like a blur,” Courville said. “In a normal year we would’ve had a little more time to let everything soak in, but we’re still enjoying it. We’ve had a real good offseason in the weight room, and we have some kids returning that understand the tradition and what to do to take care of business.
“We’re trying to find out what our team is about. Find out who can block and tackle and make sure we can put these guys in the right position. We’ve been experimenting and want to make sure we get the 11 best guys on both sides of the ball.”
The Bears will have to replace All-State running backs Kendrell Williams and Traylon Prejean, but they have a lot to look forward to on offense with electric junior quarterback Chantz Ceaser.
“Chantz (Ceaser) might be 6-3 now,” Courville said. “He’s had natural growth, he’s been hitting the weights and is a specimen of a player. It’s his third year in the offense. He knows the veer, but we could surprise some people with some one back formations. He’s got a strong arm, and I’ve been impressed with his poise and command of the huddle and with his leadership. He’s got the qualities needed at that position.”
Ceaser will be the full-time starter after seeing limited snaps last season behind Tavion Faulk, and the backfield will be led by senior Dontae Darjean, who saw a share of the workload last season.
“Dontae (Darjean) made second team All-District last at running back last season and had almost 800 yards,” Courville said. “He’s 5-11, 205, and has been busting his tail. He’s ready to take the lead of the backfield, he can run between the tackles and can break away and take it to the house. Jaylon John is our other running back.”
The trenches also appear to be in good hands despite losing three starters along the offensive line with All-Metro guard Quinn Collins returning along with senior tight end Ryan Perry.
“Ryan Perry is a three-year starter, and I’d put him up against anyone in the state at tight end,” Courville said. “He makes big plays at crucial times. Quinn Collins is back and is the alpha of the offensive line along with Gregory Bush, a rising junior at 6-4, 330."
The defense is where more questions lie with only three starters back, but they’ve retooled and moved David Journet to free safety to help fill the shoes of Tulane signee Bailey Despanie.
“The defense was a big reason why we won the state championship,” Courville said. “We only have three returning starters, and we’re moving David Journet from cornerback to free safety like we did with Bailey. He (Journet) is a three-year starter and has made big strides this spring. He was able to get guys lined up and pick up the defense. We’ve got some really good athletes, I’m excited about them.”
The Bears have been able to get back to a normal offseason and prepare for a tough schedule in which they’ll face five 5A schools along with some tough district opponents.
“They’ve got the work ethic,” Courville said. “Now it’s understanding and learning what it takes to sustain success. You’re only as good as you are on a daily basis, and I think this group understands that. We were able to add two more coaches to our staff and have a solid group of coaches, and we finally got everybody back together this offseason and had some good things come out of it.”