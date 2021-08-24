Crowley Gents
WHAT WE KNOW
The COVID-altered 2020 season hit some teams harder than others, and one of those teams that was hit hard was the Crowley Gents.
The good news for the Gents is that they’ve got several promising athletes back in the fold this season in which they’ll begin a new era under first-year head coach and Crowley alum Kyron Benoit.
The Gents were winless last season, but that is almost certain to change this season thanks to their dynamic backfield led by seniors Jonkeyvan Marks and Courtney Allen as well as junior Nick Williams.
“All three guys (in the backfield) are spectacular,” Benoit said. “We joke about it because Courtney (Allen) on a good day can a 4.4, and he’s the slowest guy in the backfield. We’ve got guys that are legit 4.3 guys, so we’re not lacking in the speed department. We were a little light last year, so we’ve hit the weight room hard and gotten bigger, faster and stronger. This year we’ve got a little weight to go with the speed.”
The backfield appears to be the Gents’ strength in their triple option attack, and they’ve also got a strong receiver in two-way starter Nate Harmon, who’s also a starting defensive back.
The trenches appear strong and should be much improved this season with several experienced players returning, which features four of the five offensive linemen as well as all three defensive linemen.
The secondary also looks like a strength with Harmon leading the way along with returning starters Nathan Roy and Cam’ron Scott.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
The Gents will have some growing pains with multiple sophomores having to start, and that begins with quarterback Omar Butler.
While Butler is only a sophomore, he’s a great athlete who has dual-threat ability at the quarterback position and is a good fit in the Gents’ triple option attack.
“Omar (Butler) is an exciting kid to watch,” Benoit said. “He’s one of those kids to where the quarterback position is new to him, so some of those reads and those hard throws, he may not able to be pinpoint accurate, but he’s also going to be a kid to where if you put too much pressure on him, he’s going to get out of a bind, and once he gets going, you won’t catch him. He’s blazing fast, and we want to put the ball in his hands as much as possible.”
The receiving corps is a bit green behind Harmon, both they’ve got some promising players, which includes a new starter at tight end in sophomore Khameron Meaux.
The defense is young, especially at linebacker, but they have junior Kyle Deville back in the middle as well as junior Mike Thomas holding things down on the outside while sophomores Daniel Roy and Hunter Abshire grow into starting roles.
The kicking and punting duties will be left to junior Jackson Green, and the return game could be a strength with so many speedy athletes.
HOW WE SEE IT
The Gents appear to be in much better shape than last year as they begin the Benoit era, as their numbers are up significantly with 55 kids on the roster as opposed to only 33 at the end of last season.
They play a tough schedule though, as the district projects to be tough once again, but the Gents could easily surprise some people if they can grow up quickly, as they’ve got the talent to compete in 3A with so many athletes.
“I feel that we’re going to be much better than we were last year,” Benoit said. “The focus for the kids is to win week 1, so if we win week 1, it’s already one more than we’ve won the year before. Our district is real tough, so it’s a deal to where if we hone in on what we’re doing, get a couple wins early in the season and get our guys confident in what we’re doing together, who knows what can happen from there.”
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jonkeyvan Marks
RB 5-11 198 Sr.
Marks will return as the Gents’ lead runner and is a blazing fast athlete who’s put on muscle in the weight room this summer in preparation for a big role in his senior season.
Nate Harmon
WR/DB 5-11 172 Jr.
Harmon is a dynamic two-way starter who will serve as the Gents’ lead receiver as well as a leader in the secondary at the cornerback position, and Benoit described him as one of the best kept secrets in the state of Louisiana.
Omar Butler
QB 5-10 176 So.
Butler is a blazing fast athlete who’s passing ability is still a work in progress, but he makes up for it with his running ability and has a lot of upside at quarterback despite only being a sophomore.
Kyle Deville
LB 5-9 185 Jr.
Deville is one of the anchors of the Gents’ defense at inside linebacker and is a key leader who’s a tackling machine and is like having a coach on the field according to Benoit.
Courtney Allen
RB 5-8 174 Sr.
Allen is another great athlete who will see a significant role in the backfield as the “slowest” guy despite having 4.4 speed and can also contribute in the secondary when called upon.
OFFENSE
Base Offense: Triple option
WR Nate Harmon, Jr.*
TE Khameron Meaux, So.
OT Drake Washington, Jr.*
OG Tyrese Hunter, Jr.*
C Allen Wulf, Sr.*
OG Ty’rell Cormier, Sr.*
OT Vince Greene, So.
QB Omar Butler, So.
RB Jonkeyvan Marks, Sr.*
RB Courtney Allen, Sr.*
RB Nick Williams, Jr.*
DEFENSE
Base Defense: 3-4 multiple
DE Dae’Jhun Lewis, Sr.*
DT Henry Hunter, Jr.*
DT Tony Stutes, Sr.*
LB Mike Thomas, Jr.*
LB Kyle Deville, Jr.*
LB Daniel Roy, So.
LB Hunter Abshire, So.
DB Nathan Roy, Sr.*
DB Cam’ron Scott, Jr.*
DB Noah Cole, So.
DB Nate Harmon, Jr.*
*- Denotes returning starter
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Kyron Benoit
Record: First season at Crowley
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 ST. LOUIS
Sept. 10 NORTHWEST
Sept. 16 Iota
Sept. 24 CECILIA
Oct. 1 Rayne
Oct. 8 PORT BARRE
Oct. 15 Abbeville
Oct. 22 KAPLAN
Oct. 29 Erath
Nov. 5 ST. MARTINVILLE
Home games in ALL CAPS
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 3: at Iota
This is a classic parish rivalry that used to be a district rivalry, and both teams will have a chip on their shoulder after disappointing 2020 seasons.
2020 RESULTS
Lost Cecilia 54-13
Lost Northwest 20-6
Lost Marksville 42-0
Lost North Vermilion 35-20
Lost Abbeville 46-12
Lost Kaplan 59-13
Lost St. Martinville 54-14
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 0-7
2019: 5-6
2018: 8-4
2017: 8-5
2016: 2-8