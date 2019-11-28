Khayla Pointer is a giver.
That’s how LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas describes her starting point guard, who has become one of the Lady Tigers’ best players this season.
“Khayla is playing in a space of being of service to her teammates and great things are happening for her and this team,” Fargas said. “She goes into every practice and every game saying ‘What can I do to help our team be successful today?’ If everybody thought that way, and everybody stayed in that mindset, that’s when the magic really happens for this team. That’s where we want to consistently be.”
Pointer has always been a giver, dealing out 131 assists in her sophomore season and 66 off the bench in her freshman season. Now in her junior season, Pointer is becoming more than just a giver on the court.
During her sophomore season — which was solid production for the point guard — Pointer averaged 12.5 points per game. Now through just six games, she is averaging 14.5 points per game, with 23 total assists and 14 steals.
Pointer said her increase in point production is a combination of taking more shots and taking better shots.
“My mindset (has changed),” Pointer said. “Of course, I want to get my teammates the ball, I love the assists and the oh’s and ah’s, but noticing that I have to be more of a scorer this year for the team and taking that role and trying to combine both of them.”
Fargas said a lot of that is Pointer feeling more confident in her role this season than she has in the past.
Last year, the Lady Tigers didn’t make the NCAA tournament and felt like they had underachieved as an entire unit. Everybody, especially Pointer, let that fuel them in the offseason.
As a result, Pointer has become not only a primary scorer on the floor, but a primary leader both on and off of it.
“I definitely think a point guard spot requires a lot of leadership, but coming into her freshman year it was so many responsibilities,” Pointer said. “You have to learn that you have to run the team, and it’s probably going to fall on you when the team breaks down or a play doesn’t go through. I think as I got older, I started to understand those things.”
Many of those things she began to learn her freshman year, when the Lady Tigers were led by dynamic guard duo Raigyne Louis and Chloe Jackson.
Sitting behind those two allowed Pointer to absorb all the things they did and infuse them into her play on the court.
“When you first come to any school, I don’t care what sport it is, there’s going to be growing pains,” Fargas said. “It’s through those growing pains are you going to stay the course or are you figure out how to fight or are you going to fold.
“What Khayla Pointer has done is she’s learned how to fight. When you play with Raigyne Louis and Chloe Jackson, some really great guards that have played here, she was able to utilize her experience to help others.”
That experience playing behind Louis and Jackson has led to one of her best offensive seasons since joining the Lady Tigers. Louis especially helped her to understand many things both on the court and in her head as a basketball player.
Pointer also takes that experience and passes it along to her younger teammates.
“(Louis taught me to) always find some work,” Pointer said. “Play the passing lanes. Always give 110 percent. Just go out there and have some fun and don’t beat yourself up in the head. Freshman and sophomore year, honestly, I was hard on myself. But understanding the next play and understanding that you make mistakes.”
Pointer admits that one thing she didn’t pick up from Louis was being a vocal leader — she leaves that to senior forward Ayana Mitchell — but she always makes sure to lead by example for her team.
She knows that as a point guard, there are some things that the team needs to hear from her mouth, and she accepts that, but she talks when she needs to. She understands that the point guard is an extension of the coach on the court.
“She has this calmness about her on the court that leads our team,” Fargas said. “They have confidence in her ability to not only get them the ball, but to take over. Her leadership is going to continue to get better from a vocal standpoint, but I like that she’s running our team. She’s directing and everybody knows what we’re doing, when we’re doing it and how we’re doing it.”