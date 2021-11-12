Like many teams competing in the state volleyball tournament, Ascension Episcopal did not want their season to end.
So, they did not let it.
The Lady Blue Gators displayed a ton of grit and determination to overcome being on the brink of elimination to defeat the defending Division IV state champions Academy of Sacred Heart-N.O. in five games 23-25, 28-26, 27-29, 25-18 and 15-2 on Thursday.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” an emotional Lady Blue Gators head coach Celie Leblanc Ulm said. “I’m really kind of at a loss for words right now. This team is so special. I’ve never coached a team more deserving of a win like this than them.”
With the win, the Lady Blue Gators advanced to the semifinals against No. 5-seed Lafayette Christian, who they will play at 1:40 p.m. on Friday on Court 3.
“These girls fight for each other, and they showed that (Thursday),” Ulm said. “They don’t give up. Even when there have been so many times when they could have, they just don’t quit.”
What was most impressive about the Lady Blue Gators’ victory was the way they knocked off the defending champions, routing them in the fifth and deciding game.
“I think the biggest message we sent in the fifth game was that we wanted to play another day,” Ulm said. “These girls didn’t want their season to end. They didn’t want all of the hard work they’ve put in this season to be over (Thursday).”
Although it required contributions from every person who entered the game, the Lady Blue Gators went as Abby Hall and Katherine Voight. Hall was sensational as she recorded 32 kills, 32 digs and four aces, while Voight finished with 28 kills. In addition to Hall and Voight, Taylen Guillot was a force at the net with 17 blocks, while Lola Blanchar contributed with 51 digs in the winning effort for the Lady Blue Gators.
“Division IV is a super tough division,” Ulm said. “It is very competitive and there are a lot of good athletes. We knew this match was going to be a battle and I love seeing competitors competing at a high level. Neither side gave up, but I’m just happy things went our way.”