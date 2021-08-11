Vermilion Catholic Eagles
WHAT WE KNOW
The Eagles have seven starters back on defense and will likely have to ride that strong unit early on while searching for answers on a new-look offensive unit.
The literal twin bookends on the defensive line - Zachary and Caleb Broussard - anchor the defense. "They work as hard as anybody on the team," VC coach Broc Prejean said. They headline a promising defensive front wall that also includes such standouts as Seth Noegel and Ashton Belaire. The secondary is spiced by seasoned juniors CJ Briggs and Rhett LeBlanc, who are both coming off injuries. "Rhett is healthy and we fond out he's even a little faster than we thought."
Travin Moore is another mainstay both as a starting running back and linebacker.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
VC is one of those programs that typically figures it out on its way to the playoffs, but there are a lot of questions to answer with only three starters back on offense. With Mikie Bazar given the duty of replacing top-notch quarterback Drew Lege, the Eagles will be without their top five receivers from a year ago and one of them - John Robert Allums - also handled the kicking duties for four years. Potential solutions range from senior Chris Lemeunier to freshman Jonathan Dartez. As for Bazar, he's "a gifted athlete."
The running game will be a group effort with Moore and Noegel playing big roles as well as Rhett Taylor. The offensive line lacks experience, but is "bigger than we've been in a while. Last year, we say we had a lot of tall trees without any leaves on them. Now we’re a lot wider."
HOW WE SEE IT
Much like Prejean's former school St. Thomas More, the Eagles usually don't have problems finding receivers to catch the ball. It's just be a matter of waiting for the best options to emerge. A productive rushing attack could also ease that process. The good news for the coaches is a stiff opening test against Catholic High of New Iberia should reveal any lingering weaknesses.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Caleb Broussard
DE 6-0 215 Jr.
One half of the bookend twins on VC's defensive line who is also penciled in as a starter at offensive tackle to help bring that unit around.
Zachary Broussard
DE 6-0 205 Jr.
The other half of the twin bookends on VC's defensive line, who produced 42 tackles, 13 stops behind the line and two quarterback sacks last season.
Travin Moore
RB-LB 5-8 170 Jr.
Figures to provide solutions in multiple areas this season, including as the favorite to lead VC in rushing as well as playing a critical role as a starting outside linebacker.
Mikie Bazar
QB 6-1 185 Sr.
Replacing a quarterback like Drew Lege won't be easy, but Bazar certainly looks the part. He appears to have the arm talent and overall athletic ability to keep VC's offense potent.
Chris LeMeunier
WR 6-2 180 Sr.
The Eagles lost their top five receivers from a year ago. One of the primary solutions to fill that big void in the offense is a big season from this promising senior prospect.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Base Offense: Spread
WR Chris LeMeunier (6-2, 180, Sr.)
WR Jonathan Dartez (5-9, 150, Fr.)
WR Ethan Landry (5-9, 150, So.)
TE Jake Lege (6-1, 2185, Jr.)*
OT Alex Golden (6-1, 230, Jr.)
OG Aaron Bertrand (5-9, 205, Jr.)*
OG Brennen Broussard (6-0, 225, Sr.)
OT Caleb Broussard (6-0, 210, Jr.)
QB Mikie Bazar (6-1, 185, Sr.)
RB Travin Moore (5-8, 170, Jr.)*
DEFENSE
Base Defense: 3-3-5.
DE Zachary Broussard (6-0, 205, Jr.)*
DT Seth Noegel (5-10, 175, Sr.)*
DE Caleb Broussard (6-0, 215, Jr.)*
LB Ashton Belaire (5-11, 190, Jr.)*
LB Jake Lege (6-1, 185, Jr.)
LB Thomas Bellaire (6-0, 185, Sr.)
CB CJ Briggs (5-8, 165, Jr.)*
CB Seth Reed (5-10, 165, Jr.)
SS Travin Moore (5-8, 170, Jr.)*
SS Rhett Taylor (5-11, 170, Jr.)
FS Rhett LeBlanc (5-8, 160, Jr.)*
*- Denotes returning starter
Key losses: Drew Lege, Jacques Hulin, Saul Dartez, John Robert Allums, JP Summers,
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Broc Prejean
Record: 8-1 at Vermilion Catholic
Assistants: Nathan Wiggins (def. coordinator), Brodie Savoie (run game/special teams coordinator), John Thompson (strength/def. line), Travin Moore (def. backs), Bobby McDonald (QB/pass game coordinator), Dillon Briggs (LBs/RBs), Shannon Cormier (WRs), Quinn Viator (TEs/kicking game).
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 CATHOLIC-NI
Sept. 9 Opelousas Catholic
Sept. 17 Abbeville
Sept. 24 ASCENSION CATHOLIC
Oct. 1 ERATH
Oct. 8 Hanson
Oct. 15 HIGHLAND BAPTIST
Oct. 22 CENTERVILLE
Oct. 29 Covenant Christian
Nov. 4 Central Catholic-MC
Home games in ALL CAPS
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 1: Catholic-New Iberia
The Eagles open the season with a tough test against Catholic-New Iberia, which will force the new faces on offense to gel quickly if they want to start off the season with the win.
2020 RESULTS
Beat Abbeville 40-21
Beat Erath 47-0
Beat Hanson 56-8
Beat Highland Baptist 42-6
Beat Centerville 55-20
Beat Covenant Christian 64-7
Playoffs
Beat St. Frederick 24-14
Beat Riverside 33-20
Lost Ouachita Christian 36-34
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 8-1
2019: 10-2
2018: 11-2
2017: 10-3
2016: 4-7