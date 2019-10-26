In so many ways, week 8 of the high school football season in the Acadiana area was chaotic.

A two-game Thursday schedule turned out being an 18-game Thursday schedule. The other 10 played in the rain, like most of the state did Friday night.

But instead of a bunch of turnover-filled, low-scoring games like could be expected, some awfully special performances took place.

Record books were rewritten all over the area.

In Moss Bluff, Acadiana High senior halfback Dillan Monette broke Alley Broussard’s all-time school rushing record for a game with 343 yards, not to mention six touchdowns.

Furthermore, the Rams’ 82-41 win over Sam Houston broke the program’s all-time scoring mark for a game of 77 in the state finals in 2013.

At Northside High on Thursday, St. Thomas More quarterback Caleb Holstein became the Cougars’ all-time leading passer with 7,935 yards, surpassing the previous record holder Brandon Bergeron, who threw for 7,872 yards from 2010-12.

Holstein now has 89 touchdowns and 18 interceptions for his career, which still has two regular season games and a playoff run left to play.

In Breaux Bridge, the Tigers’ fantastic wide receiver Dartravien Girod was doing historic things as well. Before he popped onto the scene in Breaux Bridge, former LSU standout Travin Dural was the standard at receiver.

After Thursday’s game, Girod became the school’s all-time leader in receiving yardage with 2,392 yards. Incredibly, Girod achieved that feat despite missing almost his entire sophomore season with an injury.

Girod also owns the single-season receiving record as well with 1,084 yards. Girod is still seven touchdowns shy of Dural’s career touchdown record of 34, however.

Patriots rise up

This prep weekend filled with uncertainty and scheduling madness also produced two special, potentially season-altering road victories for a pair of area District 4-4A teams.

The North Vermilion Patriots trailed Washington-Marion 28-14 in the fourth quarter. Somehow the Patriots tied the game to force overtime and then forced an incompletion on a two-point conversion try in overtime for a dramatic 35-34 win to improve to 5-3, 2-1 on the season.

“It was pretty awesome,” NVHS coach Brett Blakey said. “The kids just keep overachieving. We didn’t play very well in the first three quarters. The kids just fought back and tied it up.”

The story line actually began three weeks ago when star quarterback Darius Gilliam suffered a concussion in the week five loss to Iota.

Dillan Monette, Acadiana demolish Sam Houston in record-setting fashion MOSS BLUFF — Life imitated art Thursday night at Wayne Hooper Memorial Stadium in Moss Bluff.

Then his replacement Ethan Guidry suffered a knee injury against Rayne last week. Also, starting tailback Kendrick Baudoin separated his shoulder last Friday as well.

“We really don’t have a backup quarterback, so I was kind of trying to limit his (Gilliam’s) carries,” Blakey explained. “But when your back’s against the wall, you’ve just got to get the ball in your best guy’s hands. That’s what happened.”

Gilliam ended up rushing for 200 yards and a score on 23 carries, as well as throwing for 54 yards a touchdown.

Moreover, sophomore Benny Freeman replaced Baudoin and rushed for 136 yards and three scores.

Eunice reverses field

The reigning 3A state champion Eunice Bobcats may have been 5-2, 1-1 in their return to 4A football, but veteran coach Paul Trosclair wasn’t happy.

Not until Thursday’s 32-27 road win over undefeated Tioga, that is.

“I don’t think we ever were a team this year,” Trosclair said. “I know we had a 5-2 record, but we weren’t a true team like we had last year. On Thursday night, we kind of gelled and played a lot closer as a team. We played really, really hard from start to finish. Physically, they were better than us.

“That was the best quarterback I’ve seen this year by far. He’s outstanding.”

In the NFL ranks, it’s called a Super Bowl hangover.

“I think we actually have been suffering a little bit from that,” Trosclair said. “Even though we had a winning record, I just never felt like we were together as a group. We had to deal with a few issues here and there. We’ve been getting on them pretty good.

“We’ve been talking about the team part of it and this week everybody focused. Preparation was great. I think that was the difference in the game.”

Quarterback Simeon Ardoin led the way with 130 rushing and threw for 127 in the comeback win that ended with a Jeoul Hill touchdown run with 1:40 left to play.

“He (Ardoin) played really well,” Trosclair said. “It was the best game of the season by our quarterback. That was the difference for us offensively.”

Fittingly, Eunice travels to North Vermilion on Friday night.